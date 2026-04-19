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Vooraanzicht van
Vooraanzicht van

Belangrijkste functies

    Veilig en naadloos design

    R290 Monobloc geeft prioriteit aan hoge betrouwbaarheid. Deze is geoptimaliseerd voor veilig gebruik met anti-ijs- en ijsverwijderingstechnologieën. Het nieuwe design met een verfijnde grijze kleur past in vrijwel elke omgeving.

    Geavanceerde en efficiënte verwarming

    R290 Monobloc genereert een waterstroom tot 75°C. Deze werkt op temperaturen tot -28°C. De natuurlijk is zijn belangrijkste krachtbron, voor duurzame verwarming met een energiebeoordeling van A+++.*

    Extreem stil gebruik

    Geniet van kalmte en warmte in huis. R290 Monobloc verhit het huis met uitstekende ruisreductietechnologieën. Deze heeft een laag geluidsniveau van 49 dB(A)@12 kW bij maximale prestaties.*

    Geïntegreerd bedieningssysteem

    LG BECON cloud met R290 Monobloc kan op verschillende manieren op afstand worden ingesteld. Installateurs en servicepartners kunnen instellingen, monitoring en firmware-updates doen zonder bezoek.*

    * Alle tests zijn uitgevoerd in navolging van het interne testbeleid en de interne testomgeving van LG.

    * Productlevensduur kan verschillen op basis van de daadwerkelijke gebruiksomgeving.

    * Beschikbaarheid van de LG BECON cloud-service kan per land verschillen.

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