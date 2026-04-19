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R290 Monobloc Combi Unit, 3Ø, 7 kW

R290 Monobloc Combi Unit, 3Ø, 7 kW

HN1639HY NK0 + HM073HF UB40
Vooraanzicht van R290 Monobloc Combi Unit, 3Ø, 7 kW HN1639HY NK0 + HM073HF UB40
Vooraanzicht van R290 Monobloc Combi Unit, 3Ø, 7 kW HN1639HY NK0 + HM073HF UB40

Belangrijkste functies

  • Natuurlijk koelmiddel R290 met lage GWP (3)
  • Geen leidingwerk voor koelmiddel
  • ErP-energielabelklasse LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
  • Verfijnd grijs design dat past in verschillende omgevingen
  • Hoge wateruittredetemperatuur tot 75°C en breed operationeel bereik tot een omgevingstemperatuur van -28°C
  • Een van de stilste modellen op de markt (50 dB(A) voor 9 kW modellen)
Meer

Veilig en naadloos design

R290 Monobloc geeft prioriteit aan hoge betrouwbaarheid. Deze is geoptimaliseerd voor veilig gebruik met anti-ijs- en ijsverwijderingstechnologieën. Het nieuwe design met een verfijnde grijze kleur past in vrijwel elke omgeving.

Geavanceerde en efficiënte verwarming

R290 Monobloc genereert een waterstroom tot 75°C. Deze werkt op temperaturen tot -28°C. De natuurlijk is zijn belangrijkste krachtbron, voor duurzame verwarming met een energiebeoordeling van A+++.*

Extreem stil gebruik

Geniet van kalmte en warmte in huis. R290 Monobloc verhit het huis met uitstekende ruisreductietechnologieën. Deze heeft een laag geluidsniveau van 49 dB(A)@12 kW bij maximale prestaties.*

Geïntegreerd bedieningssysteem

LG BECON cloud met R290 Monobloc kan op verschillende manieren op afstand worden ingesteld. Installateurs en servicepartners kunnen instellingen, monitoring en firmware-updates doen zonder bezoek.*

* Alle tests zijn uitgevoerd in navolging van het interne testbeleid en de interne testomgeving van LG.

* Productlevensduur kan verschillen op basis van de daadwerkelijke gebruiksomgeving.

* Beschikbaarheid van de LG BECON cloud-service kan per land verschillen.

Printen

Alle specificaties

AFMETINGEN

  • Binneneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)

    600 x 1,750 x 660

  • Buiteneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)

    1,320 x 1,019 x 520

BUITEN

  • Kleur van rooster voorkant buiteneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Kleur van chassis buiteneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Binneneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP (A-7/W+35)

  • COP

    2.80

  • Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)

    7.00

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP (A-7/W+55)

  • COP

    2.40

  • Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)

    7.00

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP (A+2/W+35)

  • COP

    3.80

  • Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)

    7.00

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP (A+7/W+35)

  • COP

    5.00

  • Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)

    7.00

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP (A+7/W+55)

  • COP

    3.35

  • Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)

    4.50

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Koelingscapaciteit (kW)

    5.00

  • EER

    4.40

NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Koelingscapaciteit (kW)

    5.00

  • EER

    2.80

OPERATIONEEL GEBRUIK (WATERUITTREDETEMPERATUUR)

  • Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • Warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

  • Verwarming (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

WERKINGSBEREIK (BUITENLUCHTTEMPERATUUR)

  • Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

  • Verwarming en warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

PIJPLEIDINGEN (WATER/BINNENEENHEID)

  • Inlaat-/uitlaatdiameter voor warm water (inch)

    Female G 1"

  • Inlaat-/uitlaatdiameter voor ODU-verbinding (inch)

    Female G 1"

  • Inlaat-/uitlaatdiameter voor ruimteverwarming (inch)

    Female G 1"

  • Hercirculering (inch)

    Female G 1"

PIJPLEIDINGEN (WATER/BUITENEENHEID)

  • Inlaatdiameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

  • Uitlaatdiameter (inch)

    Male PT 1"

VOEDING

  • Voltage, fase, frequentie voor binneneenheid (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Voltage, fase, frequentie voor buiteneenheid (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

KOELMIDDEL 

  • GWP

    3

  • Voorgeladen hoeveelheid (g)

    900

  • Type

    R290

SEIZOENSEFFICIËNTIEGEGEVENS (VERWARMING)

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.24 / 3.86

  • Seizoensgebaseerde ruimteverwarming efficiëntie (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    207 / 151

  • Seizoensgebaseerde ruimteverwarming eff. klasse (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

GELUIDSNIVEAU (BINNENEENHEID)

  • Nominaal (dB(A))

    39

GELUIDSNIVEAU (BUITENEENHEID)

  • Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))

    49 / 48

GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 1 METER (BINNENEENHEID, OMZETTING MET SWL)

  • Nominaal (dB(A))

    31

GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 5 METER (BUITENEENHEID, OMZETTING MET SWL)

  • Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))

    27 / 26

WATERVERWARMINGSEFFICIËNTIEGEGEVENS

  • COPDHW, gemiddeld klimaat

    3.10

  • Verklaard belastingsprofiel, gemiddeld klimaat

    L

  • Waterverwarmingsefficiëntie (ηWH), gemiddeld klimaat

    130

  • Waterverwarming eff. klasse, gemiddeld klimaat

    A+

GEWICHT

  • Buiteneenheid (leeg) (kg)

    107.0

  • Binneneenheid (leeg) (kg)

    130.0

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

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