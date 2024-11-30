Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

24BK55YP-I

24” Full HD IPS Monitor

Full HD IPS-scherm

Full HD IPS-scherm

Het IPS-scherm geeft heldere en nauwkeurige kleuren weer uit alle hoeken voor geavanceerde werkactiviteiten, waardoor het scherm geschikt is voor professionele doeleinden. Dankzij de IPS-beeldkwaliteit kan je ook een uitstekende uitvoer creëren.

Ergonomie voor perfecte werkomstandigheden

Ergonomie voor perfecte werkomstandigheden

De monitor biedt comfortabele omstandigheden doordat de hoogte van het veelzijdige scherm aangepast kan worden en het scherm gekanteld en gezwenkt kan worden.
Je kunt de weergave aanpassen om een persoonlijker en comfortabeler werkstation te creëren

Technisch designhoogstandje

Technisch designhoogstandje

Het geavanceerd ontwerp kan snel en gemakkelijk geïnstalleerd worden zonder dat je hiervoor gereedschap nodig hebt.
Dankzij de muurbevestiging heb je ook de
vrijheid
om de monitor van je bureau te halen en
aan de muur te hangen.
Ingebouwd vermogen voor georganiseerd werk

Ingebouwd vermogen voor georganiseerd werk

Er is een vermogenmodule bevestigd op de achterkant van de monitor voor ingebouwd vermogen, waardoor geknoei met kabels vermeden kan worden. En ten slotte kan een kantoor dat gebruikt maakt van een aantal pc's, aangenamer zijn doordat er ruimte bespaard wordt op de bureaus.



Mini-PC-aansluiting beschikbaar

Mini-PC-aansluiting beschikbaar

Je kunt een Intel NUC bevestigen aan de LG BK55 en een mini-PC die compatibel is met 100x100 mm aan de muur met een haak monteren achter de monitor. Dit is ideaal voor een kantoor dat al gebruik maakt van de mini-PC.

*Haak wordt apart verkocht.

PVC-vrij: Geen schadelijke materialen

PVC-vrij: Geen schadelijke materialen

De PVC-vrije garantie biedt bescherming tegen schadelijke materialen. De BK55 bestaat uit PVC-vrije materialen die door TUV gecertificeerd zijn (behalve de kabels).
Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    23.8

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2747 x 0.2745

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

VERBINDING

  • D-Sub

    JA

  • DVI-D

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Headphone out

    JA

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA

KENMERKEN

  • Reader Mode

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    1.2W x 2

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    627 X 505 X 178

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 240 x 382.9

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 58.4 x 333.1

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    7.9

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    5.7

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    3.6

INFO

  • Product naam

    PC Monitor

  • Jaar

    2017

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    28W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    Built-in

ACCESSOIRES

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

