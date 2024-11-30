We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Functies
Galerij
Specs
Recensies
Ondersteuning
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente
24” Full HD IPS Monitor
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
23.8
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2747 x 0.2745
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
VERBINDING
-
D-Sub
JA
-
DVI-D
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Headphone out
JA
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA
KENMERKEN
-
Reader Mode
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AUDIO
-
Speaker
1.2W x 2
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
627 X 505 X 178
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.8 x 240 x 382.9
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
553.8 x 58.4 x 333.1
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
7.9
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
5.7
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
3.6
INFO
-
Product naam
PC Monitor
-
Jaar
2017
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Built-in
ACCESSOIRES
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
Stroomkabel
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
-
