Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

Productinformatieblad
27US550-W

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

(0)
/content/dam/master/bs/it/monitor/2024/ultrafine-monitor/ultrafine_mcp/product-images/product-image_27us500_ultrafine_2024/0-infill-image
Monitor

Tweaker awards 23/24

Monitor

Voor het 3e jaar op rij

Ontdek de UHD 4K HDR Monitor

HDR 10

Ontdek de UHD 4K HDR Monitor

Deze monitor is compatibel met HDR10 en geeft gedetailleerde beelden in heldere en donkere delen van het scherm met HDR-inhoud.
Ware kleuren en bredere beeldweergave
IPS met sRGB 98% (Typ.)

Ware kleuren en bredere beeldweergave

De IPS-display van LG heeft een buitengewone kleurnauwkeurigheid die 98% van het sRGB kleurenspectrum dekt. Hij heeft ook een bredere kijkhoek zodat het nog makkelijker is om te genieten van beelden met ware kleuren.
Kleurkalibratie

Kleurkalibratie

Met de kleurkalibratie behoudt men nauwkeurige kleurweergave op het scherm en worden geleidelijke wijzigingen voorkomen. De oorspronkelijk bedoelde kleur wordt dus behouden.

Compatibel met HDCP 2.2

Probleemloze aansluiting: deze LG 4K-monitor is compatibel met de nieuwste HDCP 2.2-kopiebeveiliging en kan dus video's van 4K-streamingdiensten, gameconsoles en Ultra HD-Blu-Ray-spelers weergeven.

Helderder, vloeiender beeld

RADEON FreeSync™

Helderder, vloeiender beeld

Radeon FreeSync™ vermindert het haperen en stotteren dat tussen de framesnelheid van een grafische kaart en het verversingsinterval van een monitor optreedt. Bewegingen zijn vloeiender en veeleisende games haperen minder.

Aangepaste modi voor elke game

Aangepaste modi voor elke game

Gebruikers kunnen FPS of RTS-modus kiezen en aanpassingen doen. De instellingen kunnen voor elk type game worden aangepast en geoptimaliseerd.
Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimaliseer invoervertraging met Dynamic Action Sync zodat je bij games elk moment in real time kunt vatten.
Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

De Black Stabilizer van LG maakt donkere scènes helder en zo kan men beter de tegenstander vinden.

OnScreen Control

Eenvoudiger gebruikersinterface

OnScreen Control is eenvoudig en intuïtief. Met een paar simpele klikken kun je je weergave-opties aanpassen.

*Bezoek LG.com om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden. Het getoonde beeld is alleen ter illustratie. 5:9 preview is niet beschikbaar.

Printen

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 