UHD 4K-monitor van 31.5"
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
31,5 Inch
-
Afmetingen (cm)
80,0 cm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Type paneel
VA
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,181 x 0,181
-
Helderheid (Min.)
250 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
2000:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
3000:1
-
Responstijd
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
-
Gebogen
NEE
FUNCTIES
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Hardwarekalibratie
NEE
-
Autom. helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
RADEON FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
NEE
-
Sfeerverlichting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C
Nee
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEE
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
USB-C (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
Doorlussing
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
NEE
-
USB Downstream-poort
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic-in
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
-
Lijnuitgang
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
5 W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Bluetoothverbinding
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rijke bastonen
NEE
VOEDING
-
Type
Externe stroomadapter
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (std.)
50W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
39 W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
Minder dan 0,5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen / Hoogte
-
Aan de muur monteerbaar
100 x 100 mm
-
Afmetingen met standaard (B x H x D)
728,1 x 601,7 x 230,0 mm (Boven)
728,1 x 491,7 x 230,0 mm (Onder)
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard (B x H x D)
728,1 x 424,6 x 49,9 mm
-
Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)
825 x 507 x 226 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
7,0 Kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5.3 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
10,9 Kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB type-C
Nee
-
USB type C-naar-A
NEE
-
USB A-naar-B
NEE
-
USB3.0 upstreamkabel
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
