34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms gamingmonitor met NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
34 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
86.7 cm
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
400 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07 B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Gebogen
JA
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR-effect
NEE
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
JA
-
Breed kleurengamma
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
HW-kalibratie
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
NEE
-
Superresolutie+
NEE
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE
-
AMD FreeSync™
NEE
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
FPS-teller
JA
-
OverClocking
JA
-
User Define Key
JA
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
JA
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
NEE
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
NEE
-
Andere (functie)
DP Adaptive-Sync, User-Defined Key, Graphic GUI
SW-TOEPASSING
-
True color Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
JA(1 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440x1440 10bit at 85Hz
3440x1440 8bit at 100Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA(1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440x1440 10bit RGB444 at 144Hz,
3440x1440 10bit YUV422 at 180Hz (O/C),
3440x1440 8bit RGB444 at 180Hz (O/C)
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N/A
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (DP alternatieve modus)
NEE
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
JA(1 elk/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2 elk/ver3.0)
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
JA
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
-
Luidspreker_Uitgang (unit)
N/A
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
N/A
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
65W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
N/A
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
816.2 x 579.8 x 312.2 (Up)
816.2 x 469.8 x 312.2 (Down)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
816.2 x 361.4 x 108.1
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
979 x 521 x 245
-
Gewicht met standaard
9.1 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
7.0 kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
13.1kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB Type C
NEE
-
USB Type C naar USB-A
NEE
-
USB A naar B
NEE
-
USB 3.0 Upstream-kabel
JA
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
-
Andere (accessoires)
Muishouder
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente