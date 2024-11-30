We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" UltraGear™ 32:9 Dubbele QHD gebogen gamingmonitor met 240Hz-refreshrate
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
UltraGear
-
Jaar
Y23
BEELDSCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
49
-
Grootte (cm)
123.8
-
Resolutie
5120 x 1440
-
Schermtype
VA
-
Beeldverhouding
32:9
-
Pixel-pitch [mm]
0.2328 x 0.2328
-
Helderheid (Min.)
350
-
Helderheid (Std.)
450
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
DCI- P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1.07B
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
2000:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
2500:1
-
Responstijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Kromming
1000R
KENMERKEN
-
HDR10
JA
-
Dolby Vision
NEE
-
VESA DisplayHDR
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Mini-LED-technologie
NEE
-
Nano IPS-technologie
NEE
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NEE
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
JA
-
HW kalibratie
NEE
-
Auto-helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Supperresolutie+
NEE
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
NEE
-
MVIDIA G-Sync
NEE
-
AMD FreeSync
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Richtkruis
JA
-
FPS-teller
JA
-
OverClocking
NEE
-
Gebruikerstoets
JA
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
JA
-
RGB ledverlichting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
JA (2PBP)
-
PIP
JA
-
Slimmer energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
NEE
-
Mic.
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NEE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear Control Center
NEE
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NEE
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max resolutie bij Hz)
Nvt.
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)
Nvt.
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max resolutie bij Hz)
Nvt.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)
Nvt.
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
Nvt.
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
Nvt.
-
Daisy Chain
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Ingebouwd KVM
NEE
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NEE
-
SPDIF-uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
4-pole (Sound + Mic)
-
Lijn uit
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
NEE
-
DTS HP:X
JA
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC-ingang
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
90W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
240W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
Nvt.
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen, draaien, hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(omhoog)
1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(omlaag)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
1170 x 373.1 x 236.4
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
1278 x 530 x 339
-
Gewicht met standaard
14.75
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
12
-
Gewicht in verpakking
20
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (ver 2.1)
-
DisplayPort
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB type-C
NEE
-
USB A naar B
JA
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
