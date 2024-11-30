Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
49" UltraGear™ 32:9 Dubbele QHD gebogen gamingmonitor met 240Hz-refreshrate
49" UltraGear™ 32:9 Dubbele QHD gebogen gamingmonitor met 240Hz-refreshrate

49GR85DC-B

49" UltraGear™ 32:9 Dubbele QHD gebogen gamingmonitor met 240Hz-refreshrate

vooraanzicht
Alle specificaties

INFO

  • Productnaam

    UltraGear

  • Jaar

    Y23

BEELDSCHERM

  • Grootte (Inch)

    49

  • Grootte (cm)

    123.8

  • Resolutie

    5120 x 1440

  • Schermtype

    VA

  • Beeldverhouding

    32:9

  • Pixel-pitch [mm]

    0.2328 x 0.2328

  • Helderheid (Min.)

    350

  • Helderheid (Std.)

    450

  • Kleurengamma (Std.)

    DCI- P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Kleurengamma (Min.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)

    1.07B

  • Contrastverhouding (Min.)

    2000:1

  • Contrastverhouding (Std.)

    2500:1

  • Responstijd

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Kromming

    1000R

KENMERKEN

  • HDR10

    JA

  • Dolby Vision

    NEE

  • VESA DisplayHDR

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • HDR-effect

    JA

  • Mini-LED-technologie

    NEE

  • Nano IPS-technologie

    NEE

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NEE

  • Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek

    JA

  • HW kalibratie

    NEE

  • Auto-helderheid

    NEE

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • Leesmodus

    JA

  • Kleurzwakte

    JA

  • Supperresolutie+

    NEE

  • Motion Blur Reduction technologie

    NEE

  • MVIDIA G-Sync

    NEE

  • AMD FreeSync

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    JA

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Richtkruis

    JA

  • FPS-teller

    JA

  • OverClocking

    NEE

  • Gebruikerstoets

    JA

  • Automatische ingangskeuze

    JA

  • RGB ledverlichting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    JA (2PBP)

  • PIP

    JA

  • Slimmer energiebesparing

    JA

  • Camera

    NEE

  • Mic.

    NEE

SW-TOEPASSING

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NEE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear Control Center

    NEE

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NEE

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • D-Sub (Max resolutie bij Hz)

    Nvt.

  • DVI-D

    NEE

  • DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)

    Nvt.

  • HDMI

    JA (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1ea)

  • DP-versie

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (max resolutie bij Hz)

    Nvt.

  • Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)

    Nvt.

  • USB-C

    NEE

  • USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    Nvt.

  • USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)

    NEE

  • USB-C (stroomvoorziening)

    Nvt.

  • Daisy Chain

    NEE

  • USB Upstream-poort

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream-poort

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Ingebouwd KVM

    NEE

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NEE

  • SPDIF-uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    NEE

  • Audio in

    NEE

  • Mic In

    NEE

  • Hoofdtelefoon uitgang

    4-pole (Sound + Mic)

  • Lijn uit

    NEE

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    NEE

  • Bluetooth-connectiviteit

    NEE

  • DTS HP:X

    JA

  • Maxx Audio

    NEE

  • Rich Bass

    NEE

VERMOGEN

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC-ingang

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Energieverbruik (type.)

    90W

  • Energieverbruik (max.)

    240W

  • Energieverbruik (Energy Star)

    Nvt.

  • Energieverbruik (slaapstand)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 0.3W

MECHANISCH

  • Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie

    Kantelen, draaien, hoogte

  • Wandmontage

    100 x 100

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)

    1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(omhoog)
    1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(omlaag)

  • Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    1170 x 373.1 x 236.4

  • Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)

    1278 x 530 x 339

  • Gewicht met standaard

    14.75

  • Gewicht zonder standaard

    12

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    20

ACCESSOIRE

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • DVI-D

    NEE

  • HDMI

    JA (ver 2.1)

  • DisplayPort

    JA

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • USB type-C

    NEE

  • USB A naar B

    JA

  • Afstandsbediening

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

