Our Brand

Enhancing your life with LG's products comes with great values, benefits, promise and personality.
Overzicht

De filosofie van LG draait om mensen, oprechtheid en vasthouden aan de fundamenten. Het draait om het begrijpen van onze consumenten en hen optimale oplossingen en nieuwe ervaringen bieden door onophoudelijke innovatie, waardoor zij een beter leven leiden.

Wij spreken veeleisende consumenten met sterke gevoelens aan. Mensen die doorgaan met het ontdekken van nieuwe activiteiten en nieuwe uitdagingen aangaan om meer te ervaren en beter te leven. Wij hebben ons merkbeeld geleidelijk en consequent ontwikkeld, door altijd te communiceren met 'Life's Good'.Wij zijn eigentijds en toch authentiek, door onze fundamentele filosofieën constant te ontwikkelen aan de hand van de moderne markt.

Home Appliance & Air Solution

Refrigerators, Washing machines, Dishwashers, Cooking appliances, Vacuum cleaners, Built-in appliances, Air conditioners, Air purifiers, Dehumidifiers

Home Entertainment

TVs, Audio & Video, Monitors, PCs & Accessories, Commercial Products

Mobile Communications

G Series, Vu: Series, F Series, L Series II, K-series

Oplossingen voor in voertuigen

In-Vehicle Infotainment, HVAC & Motor, Vehicle Engineering

Zakelijke oplossingen

Informatie displays, zonne-energie, energie opslag sytemen(ESS) en energie management oplossingen (EMS)

Voor LG is het verschil maken in jou leven en deze meer glans geven de reden van ons bestaan.

Bekijk de LG Merk video

Company Information

Adresse LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
Tél +82 (0)2 3777 1114
URL http://www.lg.com
Established Oct 1, 1958
2019 LG
Electronics Presentation
Download
History

The history of LG Electronics has always been surrounded by the company's desire to create a happier, better life.

Pioneering in technology through LG's innovative start and continuous growth, LG is becoming a faster and smarter global brand of the future.

  • LG Electronics was established in 1958 and has since led the way into the advanced digital era thanks to the technological expertise acquired by manufacturing many home appliances such as radios and TVs.

  • LG Electronics has unveiled many new products, applied new technologies in the form of mobile devices and digital TVs in the 21st century and continues to reinforce its status as a global company.

2010 - Present
2011
Launches shutter-glasses 3D TVs
2012
First in the world to market 84-inch ULTRA HD TV
2013
Introduces HomeChat
2014
Introduces world’s first 4K OLED TV and webOS smart TV, Introduces the G3 smartphone with Quad HD display
2016
Premium merk LG SIGNATURE wordt geïntroduceerd
2005
Takes the lead in US drum washing market
2008
Develops world's first LTE mobile modem chip
2009
Becomes the second-largest LCD TV brand worldwide
1978
Achieves USD 100 Million in exports
1982
Establishes first overseas production base in the US
1995
Rebrands company as LG Electronics
1999
FEnters joint venture to develop LCD panels
1958
Establishes Gold Star (Now LG Electronics)
1959
Produces Korea's first radio
1965
Produces Korea's first refrigerator
1966
Produces Korea's first TV
Jeong-Do Management

LG Electronics 'Jeong-do Management' embodies our high ethical standards and doing business in a transparent and honest manner.

LG Way

"Jeong-do Management" is LG's unique application of ethics.
LG will succeed through fair management practices and constantly develop our business skills.

  • Vision

    LG's vision is to become the market leading company with broad market recognition.

    Conduct

    LG will succeed through the constant development of capability based in ethical management.

    Management Philosophy

    Basic management philosophies that insure LG will accomplish its business activity goals.

  • Code of Ethics

    It is the intention of LG, as set forth in the management charter, to spread the management philosophies of "creating value for customers" and "respect based management" allowing for more responsible and open management. LG continues to develop as the global leading company through seeking greater public benefits founded in cooperation, mutual trust, and respect for the free market economy. For this reason all LG employees promise to act uprightly and make value judgments in accordance with the code of ethics.

    Download

  • Compliance of Conductd

    LG Electronics is committed to "winning by the rules". We regard sound and transparent management practices as the foundation to achieving individual success and global competitiveness. Throughout our global operations, LG Electronics pledges to comply with local laws and regulations, compete fairly, and uphold the highest standards of business conduct. The LG Electronics Compliance Code of Conduct sets forth clear standards for legal and regulatory compliance all employees should live by in order to realize the principles provided in the LG Code of Ethics.

    Download
Executives

Meet the people that help make LG a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications.

Our Leaders
Jo Seoung-jin
Chief Executive Officer
Dan Song
President Home Appliance & Air Solution Company
Brian Kwon
Directeur onderneming mobiele communicatie/home entertainment
Kim Jin-yong
Directeur onderneming oplossingen voor in voertuigen
Kwon Soon-hwang
Directeur onderneming zakelijke oplossingen
David Jeong
Chief Financial Officer
Global Operations

LG Electronics speelt een activie rol in de wereld markt met een assertief wereldwijd beleid. Hierdoor controleerd LG Electronics meer dan 118 lokale vestigingen wereldwijd, met ruwweg 75.000 bestuurders en medewerkers.

Search
Asia & Pacific
AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing		 2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production 		Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production		 (i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing		 Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters		 Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute 77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant [1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant 93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park 222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center 2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building 50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus 51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant [Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus 322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus 19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square 416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute 56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus 38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing		 Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing		 15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing		 7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 (i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production 		35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
CIS
KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production		 Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC		 Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production		 Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other		 Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service		 6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
China
ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings		 LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production		 9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production		 215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production 		No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production		 Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong, China  266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing		 5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production		 No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production		 No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production		 No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production 		Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production		 28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production		 Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production		 Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production		 No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production 		No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
Europe
FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing		 Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing		 Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing		 1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing		 H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing		 Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing		 4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production		 ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing		 LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production		 ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing		 Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing		 17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing		 C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing		 Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings 		(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing		 Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
Central & South America
ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing		 Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production 		(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing		 Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing		 Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing		 Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing		 Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing		 Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
Middle East & Africa
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing		 P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing		 36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC 		P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing		 98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing		 Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production		 67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing		 Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC		 Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing		 Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing		 65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC		 Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production		 P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
Marketing & Production		 Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing		 Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing		 Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
North America
CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing		 20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 Calle Orbita #36,  Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600  MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing		 Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production 		Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production		 CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D		 10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D		 2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC		 P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing 		1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742

Brand Identity

LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. "Life's Good" slogan, and futuristic logo are a great representation of what we stand for.

Global, Tomorrow, Energy, Humanity and Technology are the pillars that this corporation is founded on; with the capital letters L and G positioned inside a circle to center our ideals above all else, humanity. The symbol mark stands for our resolve to establish a lasting relationship with, and to achieve the highest satisfaction for our customers.
* The Symbol Mark may not be used alone.
3D Type Symbol
2D Type Symbol

The letters "L" and "G" in a circle symbolize the world, future, youth, humanity, and technology. Our philosophy is based on Humanity. Also, it represents LG's efforts to keep close relationships with our customers around the world.
The symbol mark consists of two elements: the LG logo in LG Grey and the stylized image of a human face in the unique LG Red color. Red, the main color, represents our friendliness, and also gives a strong impression of LG's commitment to deliver the best. Therefore, the shape or the color of this symbol mark must never be changed.

We have two versions of our logo : Corporate Logo and 3D Logo.

The updated 3D Logo retains the heritage and equity of the Corporate Logo, while aligning with our new positioning.
It was redrawn to strengthen the visual impact of our symbol mark and help communicate our attributes.

  • 3D Logo

    Applicable Items :

    • Advertising (Print, Online, TV and Outdoor)
    • Websites and microsites
    • Promotional literature (Leaflet, Brochures, etc)
    • Packaging
    • Retail signs and POPs
    • Shopping bags
    • Service vehicle
    Download
  • Corporate Logo

    Applicable Items :

    • Stationery (Business Card, Letterhead, Envelope)
    • Office templates (Fax, Memo)
    • Awards
    • ID badges
    • Corporate signs
    Download

LIFE'S GOOD MET LG IN DE ZIGGO DOME

LG technology partner of ZIGGO DOME werken samen aan met ZIGGO DOME voor uniek concept.

  • Als Technology Partner zal LG in de Ziggo Dome aanwezig zijn om de uitgaansavond voor bezoekers nóg leuker te maken: door onder andere de aanwezigheid van de Life’s Good Music Lounge waar je altijd terecht kunt voor een drankje en live muziek, Silent Booths waar je rustig kunt bellen zonder het harde concertgeluid op de achtergrond, een Meeting Point met een gigantische SMS/Twitter Wall waar je direct je ervaringen met andere bezoekers kunt delen en een Connection Point met Wifi verbinding, de mogelijkheid je telefoon op te laden en foto’s direct te uploaden. Uiteraard zal LG aanwezig zijn met haar innovatieve producten, waaronder de nieuwste CINEMA 3D televisies.

“Ziggo Dome sluit uitstekend aan bij onze visie op entertainment. Als hét Life’s Good merk wil LG de levens van mensen verrijken, iets wat volledig geïntegreerd is in het Ziggo Dome concept. LG doet dat door middel van state-of-the-art technologie en zo gaan we samen met Ziggo Dome voor een ware concertbeleving 2.0. Dit is een unicum in Nederland”, zegt Nicole Rosanella, Brand & Communications Manager bij LG Electronics Benelux. “In LG hebben wij een waardevolle partner gevonden,” vertelt Danny Damman, directeur commerciële zaken bij Ziggo Dome. “Ziggo Dome zorgt vanaf volgend jaar voor een totaalbeleving voor iedere bezoeker en dat sluit perfect aan bij LG’s streven naar een Life’s Good gevoel. Bij de bouw van deze nieuwe concertlocatie is speciale aandacht besteed aan innovatie, stijl en technologie; kenmerken die voortreffelijk door LG kunnen worden ingevuld.”

The Right People

  • Global LG

  • Sustainability

  • Investor Relations

