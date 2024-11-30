We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual Powerpack™ | Anti-tangle borstel | Smart inverter motor | Krachtig stofzuigen zonder snoer!
Dual Powerpack™ | Anti-tangle borstel | Smart inverter motor | Krachtig stofzuigen zonder snoer!
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Batterij
Litium-Ion
-
Dual pack
Ja
-
Gebruikstijd maximale zuigkracht (dubbele batterij)
30 min
-
Gebruikstijd minimale zuigkracht (dubbele batterij)
60 min
-
Oplaadtijd
4,5 uur
-
Cycloonstofzuiger
Ja
-
Voltage
18 V
-
Geluidsniveau
70 dB
-
Capaciteit stofreservoir
0,35 liter
-
Pick up ratio tapijt
60%
-
Pick up ratio vloeren
90%
EXTERIEUR
-
Kleur
Sprakle Red
-
Bediening
Handvat
-
Zuigmond
180⁰ roteerbaar
-
2-in-1 borstel (ingebouwd)
Ja
-
Anti Tangle borstel
Ja
-
LED in borstelkop
Ja
-
Indicator voor opladen
Ja
-
Batterijniveau lampje
Ja
-
Verticaal opbergen
Ja
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHT
-
Gewicht
2,8 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
5,3 kg
-
Afmetingen (B x D x H)
270 x 190 x 1105
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente