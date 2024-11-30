We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" HD Ready 1080p, (Full HD) LCD-TV, TruMotion 200Hz, Intelligent Sensor, 4x HDMI, USB 2.0
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
LCD
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
47
-
Smart energie saving
Plus
BEELD
-
FullHD 1080P
Ja
-
Backlight technologie
CCFL
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
Contrastverhouding
80.000:1
-
Trumotion 200Hz
Ja
-
Trumotion
Ja
-
Response time
2ms
-
Kijkhoek graden
178°/178°
TUNER
-
Analoog (PAL/SECAM/NTSC)
Ja
-
DVB-T
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
Aspect ratio correctie
Ja (8 modes)
-
Kleur temperatuur controle (Cool/Medium/Warm)
Ja
-
24p real cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 pulldownstand)
Ja
-
Expert mode / ISF ready
Ja
-
Picture Wizard
Ja
-
AV Mode II (bioscoop/game/sport)
Ja
GELUID
-
Vermogen
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Ja
-
Invisible speaker
Ja
-
Surroundsysteem
SRS Trusurround
-
SoundMode
3 Modes (Stereo/Mono/Dual(MTS/SAP))
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
EXTRA
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
AV-input navigatie
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
VESA compatibel
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
AV in
Ja (x1)
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingang
Ja (x4)
-
USB 2.0
Ja (x1)
-
RF in
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 1 (full wired, RGB)
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 2
Ja (x1)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + audio
Ja (x1)
-
Digitale audio uit (coaxial)
Nee
-
Digitale audio uit (optical)
Ja (x1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15-pins)
Ja (x1)
-
PC audio-in
Ja (x1)
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
Ja (x1)
-
CI-slot
Ja (x1)
-
RS232C (control / SVC)
Ja (x1)
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen inclusief voet (BxHxD)
1173.4x789.7x337.4
-
Afmetingen exclusief voet (BxHxD)
1173.4x723.4x100.8
-
Afmeting verpakking (BxHxD)
1485x860x255
-
Gewicht (Inclusief voet)
23.4
-
Gewicht (zonder voet)
20.8
