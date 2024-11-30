We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28" (70 cm) Monitor TV | Wandmontage | Gamemodus | Bioscoopmodus | USB AutoRun
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
28
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
70
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
HD Ready (1366x768)
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
NETWERK
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
Scart (Full)
Ja
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja, versie 1.3
-
RGB/VGA/D-sub
Nee
-
PC Audio Input
Nee
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
Ja, USB2.0
AFSTANDBEDIENING
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A+ (Schaal: A+ tot F)
-
Smart Energy saving
Ja
-
Voeding
100~240V (32W)
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
641,5mm x 435,5mm x 186,1mm
-
Set zonder voet
641,5mm x 369,3mm x 57,5mm
-
VESA wandmontage
100mm x 100mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
4,7kg
-
Set zonder voet
4,5kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente