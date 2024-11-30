We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" (80 cm) HD TV | Virtual Surround
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED Display
-
Resolutie
HD (1366 x 768)
-
Schermdiagonaal
32" | 81 cm
-
Processor
Quad Core
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
-
Paneel type
LED Display
-
Kleurweergave
Dynamic Colour
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Resolutie upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10W/2.0ch
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
Surround Sound modus
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
USER INTERFACE
-
Quick Access
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
USB
1
-
RF In
2
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50 W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
812 x 510 x 142
-
Set zonder voet
736 x 437 x 82.9
-
Set met voet
736 x 464 x 180
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
Gewicht met verpakking
5.9 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
4.65 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
4.7 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
