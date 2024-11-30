We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65" (164cm) Class
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
OLED TV
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
65"
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
164
-
Design
Picture on Glass SIGNATURE
-
LG Smart TV
webOS
-
Smart TV platform
3.0
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Ultra HD Premium gecertificeerd
Ja
BEELD
-
Contrast
Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave
-
Kleurweergave
Perfecte kleuren
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
3D Colour Mapping
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
Perfecte kijkhoek
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
OLED HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Dolby Vision & HDR 10
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
Beeldmodus
10, te weten Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Bioscoop, Sport, Games, Foto, HDR Effect, Expert 1 (lichte kamer) en Expert 2 (donkere kamer)
-
Aspect ratio
6, te weten 16:9, Orgineel, 4:3, Vertical zoom, All directions zoom, Just scan)
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
PMI
Oneindig
AUDIO
-
Audio output
60W / 4.2ch (WF:20W)
-
Harman Kardon
Ja
-
Design
Soundbar stand
-
Magic Sound tuning
Ja
-
Smart Sound modus
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Geluidsmodus
6, te weten Standaard, Clear Voice III, Muziek, Bioscoop, Sport, Games)
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Passief
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
1
-
RF In
3
-
Component In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
Ja
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja (Premium)
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
-
3D-brillen
2
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met doos
1625 X 1000 X 207
-
Set zonder voet
1461 X 892 X 68 (stand verticaal)
-
Set met voet
1461 X 883 X 243 (stand horizontaal)
-
VESA
400 x 200
-
Gewicht met verpakking
40.5 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
31.7 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
