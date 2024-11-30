We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED W7 SIGNATURE TV | 65” (165cm)
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
OLED TV
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
65"
-
Design
Picture on Wall SIGNATURE
-
Ultra HD Premium gecertificeerd
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
webOS
-
Smart TV platform
3.5
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Geluid
LG SIGNATURE Dolby Atmos soundbar
BEELD
-
Contrast
Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave
-
Kleurweergave
Perfecte kleuren
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
3D Colour Mapping
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
Perfecte kijkhoek
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
OLED HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Active HDR, Dolby Vision, HLG en HDR 10
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance Premium
-
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
Beeldmodus
Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Bioscoop, Sport, Games, Foto, HDR Effect, Expert 1 (lichte kamer) en Expert 2 (donkere kamer)
-
Aspect ratio
16:9, Orgineel, 4:3, Vertical zoom, All directions zoom, Just scan)
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
60W / 4.2ch (WF:20W)
-
Design
LG SIGNATURE
-
Speaker type
Front Firing Height moving speaker
-
Magic Sound tuning
Ja
-
Smart Sound modus
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
Dolby Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Geluidsmodus
Standaard, Clear Voice III, Muziek, Bioscoop, Sport, Games)
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja (alleen Nederlandse modellen)
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digital
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
-
2 Tuner Watch & Record
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3
-
RF In
3
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja ( 1 Premium / 1 Compact)
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
-
Energieklasse (A+++ tot E schaal)
B
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met doos
1633 x 954 x 288
-
Afmetingen zonder AIO BOX (Soundbar)
1450 x 825 x 3.85
-
Afmetingen AIO BOX (Soundbar)
1260 x 78 x 198
-
Gewicht met verpakking
33 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder AIO BOX (Soundbar)
7.6 kilo
-
Gewicht AIO BOX (Soundbar)
10 kilo
-
Gewicht set (incl. muurbeugel)
19.9 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
