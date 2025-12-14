About Cookies on This Site

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 4k Smart TV 2025

65QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
65QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

65 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 4k Smart TV 2025

65QNED70A6A
qned70 USP introductory video.
Vooraanzicht van LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED AI-logo in de bovenhoek. LG QNED TV brengt kleurrijke, schilderachtige texturen bij elkaar.
Achteraanzicht van een LG QNED70 TV
Zijaanzicht van de naar links gerichte LG QNED70 TV
Vooraanzicht en zijaanzicht van een LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV die de lengte-, breedte-, hoogte- en diepteafmetingen weergeven.
Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer. Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3. De titel bespreekt de nieuwe en unieke brede kleurengammatechnologie die je levendige kleuren op je scherm laat zien.
De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert.
Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd. De titel beschrijft hoe 4K Super Opschalen de resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid verbetert.
Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand boven een LG Soundbar. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel bespreekt hoe elke actie nog spannender wordt op en gigantisch scherm.
LG TV-scherm met een AI Magic Remote op de voorgrond. De AI-knop is gemarkeerd en een tekstballon toont tekst, stel een film voor die ik leuk vind. Op het scherm zien we het gebruikerspictogram E, dat aangeeft hoe AI Voice ID in staat was om te identificeren welke gebruiker het was en gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen te geven op basis van alleen hun stem.
LG AI Magic Remote met de AI-knop gemarkeerd. Daaromheen staan de verschillende functionaliteiten die een gebruiker met de knop kan openen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. De tekst legt uit dat de LG AI Magic Remote je AI Experience compleet maakt met een speciale AI-knop en kan worden gebruikt als muis. Gewoon aanwijzen en klikken.
Close-up van een LG TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.
Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost. Tekst legt uit dat Al Chatbot de gebruikersintentie niet begrijpt en geeft mogelijkheden voor het oplossen van het probleem.
Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand boven een LG Soundbar. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel bespreekt hoe elke actie nog spannender wordt op en gigantisch scherm.
Interieur van een verfijnd huis. Er worden veel verschillende kunstwerken getoond. Aan de muur in het midden hangt een LG TV met een kunstwerk op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een schilderij uit een museum.
Belangrijkste functies

  • Ongelofelijk rijk kleurenpalet van splinternieuwe dynamische QNED-kleur
  • 4K-afbeeldingskwaliteit, opgeschaald visueel en surroundgeluid van de alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Nieuwe AI-knop, stembediening, versleepfuncties op de AI Magic Remote
  • Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid
  • Hoge resolutie op een gigantisch ultragroot televisiescherm
Meer

De afbeeldingen gebruikt in het productoverzicht hieronder zijn enkel voor representatieve doeleinden. Zie de afbeeldingengalerie boven aan de pagina voor een waarheidsgetrouwe weergave.

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert nog steeds een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die tegelijkertijd fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen of claims niet gecontroleerd en heeft het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

LG QNED TV tegen een kleurrijke donkere achtergrond. Op het scherm staat een helder en kleurrijk kunstwerk dat de kleurentechnologie van QNED laat zien en het vermogen om een breed spectrum aan tinten met een geweldig contrast weer te geven. Het LG QNED AI-logo is zichtbaar. De titel luidt: Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd met dynamische QNED-kleur.

LG QNED TV tegen een kleurrijke donkere achtergrond. Op het scherm staat een helder en kleurrijk kunstwerk dat de kleurentechnologie van QNED laat zien en het vermogen om een breed spectrum aan tinten met een geweldig contrast weer te geven. Het LG QNED AI-logo is zichtbaar. De titel luidt: Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd met dynamische QNED-kleur.

Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd met dynamische QNED-kleur

*QNED en QNED evo zijn elk uitgerust met verschillende kleuroplossingen die gebruik maken van LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie waarbij Quantum Dots worden vervangen.

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS voor AILG Gallery+Ultragrote TVGeluidskwaliteitEntertainment

Volledig nieuwe dynamische QNED-kleur

LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie ter vervanging van Quantum Dot zorgt voor een verbeterde kleurweergave.

Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer.

Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer.

Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

Gecertificeerd 100% kleurvolume met LG QNED

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is gelijk aan of overtreft de CGV van de DCI-P3 kleurruimte zoals onafhankelijk gecontroleerd door Intertek.

Maak kennis met de krachtige en slimme alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

Met aanzienlijke prestatieverbeteringen levert de snellere verwerking van alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu 4K-beeldkwaliteit met veel betere scherpte en diepte dan voorheen.

De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit.

De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

4K Super Opschalen brengt elk frame tot leven

De krachtige processor van LG verhoogt de resolutie naar de oorspronkelijke kwaliteit. Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid.

Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd.

Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

Meer informatie

AI Magic Remote maakt de AI experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als airmouse of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd. 

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist. 

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis. 

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.

*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrades met het webOS Re:New-Program

Krijg upgrades en voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig bewaart.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

Ervaar wat LG AI TV voor jou kan doen!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Ontdek 4000+ content om een ruimte volledig naar jouw smaak te maken met een LG Gallery+-abonnement

*Beschikbare content kan per land verschillen.

*Aangeboden content kan veranderen.

*4000 stuks aan content is alleen beschikbaar in landen waar webOS Pay wordt ondersteund (Korea, VS, VK en geselecteerde EU-landen).

*Een abonnement voor de LG Gallery+-service is vereist voor volledige toegang tot content en functies.

*Klanten met een abonnement krijgen een gratis proefabonnement van 1 maand aangeboden.

Geef je ruimte een persoonlijke touch met diverse content waaruit je kunt kiezen

Blader door een enorme bibliotheek met content. Van kunst, games, landschappen en meer, ontdek een verscheidenheid aan samengestelde beelden, allemaal op één plek.

Geniet van wereldberoemde kunstwerken in jouw ruimte.

Interieur van een verfijnd huis. Er worden veel verschillende kunstwerken getoond. Aan de muur in het midden hangt een LG TV met populair kunstwerk op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een schilderij uit een museum.

Omring jezelf met de schoonheid van de natuur

Interieur van een landelijk huis. Een enorme aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV toont een prachtig natuurlijk landschapskunstwerk op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een foto die aan de muur hangt.

Introduceer een moderne vibe met digitaal en 3D-kunstwerk

Interieur van een stijlvol en kleurrijk huis. Een LG TV is aan de muur bevestigd. Op het scherm is een kleurrijk modern kunstwerk te zien. De illustratie op de TV geeft persoonlijkheid aan het totale interieurontwerp van de ruimte.

Zorg voor een leuke sfeer met diverse content

In een gameroom thuis hangt een enorme LG TV aan de muur. Op het scherm is een kunstwerk uit Assassin's Creed Shadows te zien.

Maak je ruimte op talloze manieren persoonlijk

Pas je thuisgalerij aan met je keuze aan muziek, beelden en meer. Kies wat je op je TV wilt tonen, afhankelijk van je huidige voorkeuren.

Synchroniseer muziek en afbeeldingen op basis van hoe jij je voelt

Combineer achtergrondmuziek met beelden om de sfeer naar wens te bepalen. Kies uit vooraf ingestelde muziek of verbind je mobiele apparaat via Bluetooth om je eigen nummers af te spelen.

Uitleg over hoe een LG TV kan worden ingesteld om muziek op basis van stemming te synchroniseren met de afbeeldingen.
Vanaf het startscherm van een LG TV wordt het proces getoond om je voorkeuren in te stellen en automatisch samengestelde content te ontvangen. Van het kiezen uit verschillende soorten content tot het ontvangen van het gepersonaliseerde profiel.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Geniet van automatisch op jouw smaak afgestemde content

Je TV leert je smaak en voorkeuren kennen. Als je enkele vragen beantwoord, kun je TV beginnen met het bieden van kunstwerken die passen bij wat jij leuk vindt.

*16 verschillende profielen worden aangeboden, met advies voor content gegenereerd door bijpassende gegevens van elk type profiel.

Een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon op de voorgrond. Het proces van het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt getoond.

Een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon op de voorgrond. Het proces van het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt getoond.

Open Google Photos en zie jouw herinneringen langskomen.

Verbind eenvoudig je Google Photos-account met je TV door simpelweg je telefoon te gebruiken. Personaliseer moeiteloos je ruimte met content uit je eigen fotobibliotheek.

*De functie kan worden gebruikt als je bent ingelogd op je Google Photos-account en je minimaal 10 foto’s in de app hebt staan. 

Het informatiebord wordt weergegeven op een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV. Verschillende functies worden weergegeven van weerupdates, sports alerts, TV-planner, Home Hub en Google Agenda.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Blijf op de hoogte met een all-in-one persoonlijk dashboard.

Bekijk belangrijke informatie in één oogopslag. Krijg weerupdates, sports alerts, bekijk je Google Agenda en stel zelfs meldingen in voor Home Hub, jouw kijkreserveringen en meer.

*Toegang tot Google Agenda vereist een Google-account.

Slimme instellingen passen zich aan veranderingen in je omgeving aan

Always Ready en Screensaver

Je kunt energie besparen en daarnaast nog steeds genieten van je geselecteerde kunstwerken en speciaal samengestelde afbeeldingen en deze weergeven via Gallery+ als de TV is uitgeschakeld of langdurig niet is gebruikt, waardoor deze uitgroeit tot een digitaal canvas.

AI Brightness Control

De ingebouwde sensoren van je TV detecteren licht en passen de helderheid van het scherm aan voor een optimale kijkervaring bij alle lichtomstandigheden.

Bewegingssensor

Bewegingsdetectie zorgt dat je TV intelligent reageert, waarbij de lichtstand wordt aangepast op basis van jouw nabijheid.

*Screensaver is beschikbaar met een abonnement.

*Screensaver wordt standaard na 3 minuten geactiveerd als er geen video wordt afgespeeld of de afstandsbediening niet wordt gebruikt. Gebruikers kunnen de tijd aanpassen naar 10, 20 of 30 minuten. 

*Videocontent en achtergrondmuziek worden niet ondersteund voor de modus screensaver.

*Helderheidssensoren kunnen per model verschillen.

*Bewegingssensoren zijn alleen geschikt voor de M5- en G5-modellen. 

Afstandsbediening voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Functionaliteit en bediening van andere apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.

*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

Ultragrote TV

Bekijk al je favoriete films, sport en games op de LG Ultra Big TV. Geniet van hoge resolutie op een supergroot scherm.

Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn.

Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn.

*QNED70 wordt geleverd in maximaal 86 inch en inches kunnen per regio verschillen.

AI Sound Pro verfijnt je geluid voor impact

*AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken. 

Verrijk je geluid met LG TV en LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de geluidsmodus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.  

*De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

Zoek de beste LG Soundbar- & LG TV-combinatie

*Functionaliteiten verschillen per model. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd met spelersstatistieken.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd met spelersstatistieken.

 Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde. 

*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Googlecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de content die beschikbaar is op LG TV.

Stream diverse content. Gratis. 

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis binnen handbereik. 

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen. 

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Gratis. Zonder contract. Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box. 

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook Xbox app! Geniet van een verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en toont populaire speltitels en de functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Krachtige gameplay

Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met VRR. Ga lekker gamen zonder dat lag je prestaties hindert. 

Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven met andere relevante certificeringen.

Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven met andere relevante certificeringen.

*Het werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 60Hz ondersteunen. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo authentiek mogelijk houdt.

Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG QNED TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo.

Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG QNED TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De weergegeven producten in de afbeeldingen kunnen verschillen.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio en land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

*AI Magic Remote moet mogelijk apart worden aangeschaft, afhankelijk van de grootte, het model en de regio van je tv.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Schermtype

    4K QNED

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 50Hz

  • BEELD (DISPLAY) - Kleurengamma

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • BEELD (VERWERKING) - Beeld processor

    α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

  • BEELD (VERWERKING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio-vermogen

    20W

  • AUDIO - Luidsprekersysteem

    2.0 Kanaal

  • AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 455 x 841 x 67,9

  • AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    16,8

Alle specificaties

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806096456842

AUDIO

  • AI Geluid

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio-formaten

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (zie handleiding)

  • Audio-vermogen

    20W

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.0 Kanaal

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

  • Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

    1 580 x 950 x 162

  • TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 455 x 841 x 67,9

  • TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

    1 455 x 900 x 255

  • TV-standaard (BxD mm)

    1 264 x 255

  • TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

    16,8

  • TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

    17,0

  • Gewicht verpakking (kg)

    22,7

  • VESA-montage (BxH mm)

    300 x 200

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Schermtype

    4K QNED

  • Schermresolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 50Hz

  • Kleurengamma

    Dynamic QNED Color

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • CI ingang

    1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

  • HDMI Ingang

    3x (ondersteunt xRC, ALLM)

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB Ingang

    1x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (tot 60 Hz)

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (Ontkoppelbaar)

  • Afstandsbediening

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (VK, Italië)

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • Beeld processor

    α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Beeldmodus

    10 modi

  • Auto Calibratie

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Werkt met Apple Home

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • AI-chatbot

    Ja

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Thuishub

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote afstandsbediening

    Meegeleverd

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Spraak-ID

    Ja

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay

    Ja

UITZENDING

  • Analoge TV-ontvangst

    Ja

  • Digitale TV-ontvangst

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

