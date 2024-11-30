We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" | Smart TV met webOS 2.0 | Met één klik toegang tot al je favoriete entertainment.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
43
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Full HD
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
450
-
UCI
Nee
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Skype
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
-
Smart Share
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
3 (V, 2.0)
-
Headphone out
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
0
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ready
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A+
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
973 x 625 x 193 mm
-
Set zonder voet
973 x 573 x 55.1 mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
12.7 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
