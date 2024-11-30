We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" | CINEMA 3D Smart TV met webOS | Met één klik toegang tot al je favoriete entertainment.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
47
-
Design scherm
Metallic Design
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Full HD
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
PMI
700
-
UCI
Nee
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja, Ziggo & UPC
3D
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Ja
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Nee
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Skype
Ready
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ja
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
3 (V, 2.0)
-
Headphone out
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
2
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Ready
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A+
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
48W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
70 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0,0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
1059.9 x 671.9 x 247.5 mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
13.2 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
