Beleef elk televisiemoment alsof je er zelf bij bent met LG Ultra HDTV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
42
-
Design scherm
CINEMA SCREEN
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
PMI
Nee
-
UCI
900
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja, Ziggo & UPC
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Full Webbrowser
Ja
-
Social Center
Ja
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Ready
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Ja
-
External Device App Download
Ja
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
-
Launcher
Nee
-
Today Board
Nee
-
LG Store
Nee
-
Live Menu
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
1
-
USB
3 (V, 2.0)
-
Headphone out
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
Ja
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
Nee
-
PC Audio Input
Sharing with AV2
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
58W
-
Eco flower
Non-approval
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
85 Kwh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
951 x 612 x 227 mm
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
