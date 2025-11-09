About Cookies on This Site

43 inch LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal
43UA75006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
TV

43 inch LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal

43UA75006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

43 inch LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal

43UA75006LA.DS40T
LG 43 inch LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal, 43UA75006LA.DS40T
Vooraanzicht van UHD UA75 TV, LG UHD Al-logo in de bovenhoek. LG UHD TV brengt kleurrijke, schilderachtige texturen bij elkaar.
Achteraanzicht van een LG UHD UA75 TV.
Naar links gericht zijaanzicht van een LG UHD US75 TV.
Vooraanzicht en zijaanzicht van een LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV die de lengte-, breedte-, hoogte- en diepteafmetingen weergeven.
De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert.
Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd. De titel beschrijft hoe 4K Super Opschalen de resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid verbetert.
Een foto van een meisje in een rode trui in tweeën gedeeld om de linkerkant in SDR en de rechterkant in HDR10 Pro weer te geven. De rechterkant van de afbeelding is scherper en contrastrijker dan de linkerkant van de afbeelding. De titel beschrijft hoe HDR10 Pro een hogere beeldkwaliteit en een scherper contrast biedt.
LG TV met een indrukwekkend groot scherm aan de muur boven een LG Soundbar in een moderne woonkamer.
LG TV-scherm met een AI Magic Remote op de voorgrond. De AI-knop is gemarkeerd en een tekstballon toont tekst, stel een film voor die ik leuk vind. Op het scherm zien we het gebruikerspictogram E, dat aangeeft hoe AI Voice ID in staat was om te identificeren welke gebruiker het was en gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen te geven op basis van alleen hun stem.
LG AI Magic Remote met de AI-knop gemarkeerd. Daaromheen staan de verschillende functionaliteiten die een gebruiker met de knop kan openen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. De tekst legt uit dat de LG AI Magic Remote je AI Experience compleet maakt met een speciale AI-knop en kan worden gebruikt als muis. Gewoon aanwijzen en klikken.
Close-up van een LG TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.
LG 43 inch LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal, 43UA75006LA.DS40T
Belangrijkste functies

  • Adembenemende kleuren en details met 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K-afbeeldingskwaliteit, opgeschaald visueel en surroundgeluid van de alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Nieuwe AI-knop, stembediening, versleepfuncties op de AI Magic Remote
  • Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid
  • Eenvoudige Soundbar-bediening voor TV met WOW-interface
  • Altijd perfecte audio van AI Sound Pro
Meer
2 bundels met dit product
Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert nog steeds een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die tegelijkertijd fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen/claims niet gecontroleerd en het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

De LG UHD TV staat enigszins schuin naar links gericht en toont kleurrijke knikkers in verschillende kleuren: roze, blauw en paars. Het alpha 7 4K AI Processor-logo is te zien in de hoek rechts onderin van het tv-scherm. Het logo van LG UHD AI staat links onderin. Er is ook tekst zichtbaar: Powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Bekijk fijnere details met absolute helderheid

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS voor AIGeluidskwaliteitDesignEntertainment

Maak kennis met de krachtige en slimme alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

Met aanzienlijke prestatieverbeteringen levert de snellere verwerking van alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu 4K-beeldkwaliteit met veel betere scherpte en diepte dan voorheen.

De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

4K Super Opschalen brengt elk frame tot leven

De krachtige processor van LG verhoogt de resolutie naar de oorspronkelijke kwaliteit. Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid.

Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

HDR10 Pro

Levendige kleuren en helderheid tillen de schermresolutie naar nieuwe hoogten. Geniet van een hogere beeldkwaliteit met een scherper contrast.

Een foto van een meisje in een rode trui in tweeën gedeeld om de linkerkant in SDR en de rechterkant in HDR10 Pro weer te geven. De rechterkant van de afbeelding is scherper en contrastrijker dan de linkerkant van de afbeelding.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die ontwikkeld is door LG Electronics gebaseerd op de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van standaard 'HDR10'.

De volgende generatie LG AI TV

Meer informatie

AI Magic Remote maakt de AI experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als muis of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd. 

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist. 

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis. 

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.

*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrades met het webOS Re:New-Program

Krijg upgrades en voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig bewaart.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

Ervaar wat LG AI TV voor jou kan doen!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Afstandsbediening voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Functionaliteit en bediening van andere slimme apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.

*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

AI Sound Pro verfijnt je geluid voor impact

*AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken. 

Verrijk je geluid met LG TV
en LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de soundbar-modus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates. 

*De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

Zoek de beste LG Soundbar- & LG TV-combinatie

*Functionaliteiten verschillen per model. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

Ultragrote TV

Bekijk al je favoriete films, sport en games op de LG Ultra Big TV. Geniet van hoge resolutie op een supergroot scherm.

LG TV met een indrukwekkend groot scherm aan de muur boven een LG Soundbar in een moderne woonkamer.

*UA75 wordt geleverd in maximaal 86 inch en inches kunnen per regio verschillen.

Dun ontwerp

Voeg een moderne touch tot met een slank ontwerp dat op een sierlijke manier opgaat in je ruimte.

LG UHD TV aan de muur boven een LG Soundbar in een moderne woonkamer. LG UHD TV laat een kleurrijke achtergrond zien.

*Slank ontwerp wordt gebruikt voor 65/55/50/43 inch van UA75.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde. 

*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Googlecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de content die beschikbaar is op een LG TV.

Stream diverse content. Gratis.

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis binnen handbereik. 

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen. 

Gratis. Zonder contract. Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box. 

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook Xbox app! Geniet van een verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en toont populaire speltitels en de functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Krachtige gameplay

Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met VRR. Ga lekker gamen zonder dat lag je prestaties hindert.

Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven. Nvidia GeForce Now-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

*Het werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 60Hz ondersteunen. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo authentiek mogelijk houdt.

Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG NanoCell TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio of land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Schermtype

4K UHD

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 50Hz

BEELD (VERWERKING) - Beeld processor

α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

BEELD (VERWERKING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio-vermogen

20W

AUDIO - Luidsprekersysteem

2.0 Kanaal

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

968 x 567 x 67,9

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

7,3

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

Schermtype

4K UHD

Schermresolutie

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 50Hz

BEELD (VERWERKING)

Beeld processor

α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

Beeldmodus

10 modi

Auto Calibratie

Ja

GAMING

HGIG Modus

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja (tot 60 Hz)

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

Hoog contrast

Ja

Grijswaarden

Ja

Kleuren omkeren

Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

968 x 567 x 67,9

TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

968 x 621 x 200

Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

1 055 x 660 x 142

TV-standaard (BxD mm)

892 x 200

TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

7,3

TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

7,4

Gewicht verpakking (kg)

9,1

VESA-montage (BxH mm)

200 x 200

BARCODE

BARCODE

8806096348086

AUDIO

AI Geluid

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ja (2-Way Playback)

Audio-vermogen

20W

Audio-formaten

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (zie handleiding)

Luidsprekerrichting

Neerwaarts

Luidsprekersysteem

2.0 Kanaal

WOW Orchestra

Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Ondersteuning

Ja (v 5.0)

Ethernet Ingang

1x

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

1x

CI ingang

1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

HDMI Ingang

3x (ondersteunt xRC, ALLM)

RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

2x

USB Ingang

1x (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Werkt met Apple Airplay2

Ja

Besturingssysteem (OS)

webOS 25

Geschikt voor USB Camera

Ja

AI-chatbot

Ja

Volledige webbrowser

Ja

Google Cast

Ja

Google Home/Hub

Ja

Thuishub

Ja

Intelligente spraakherkenning

Ready (vereist Magic Remote)

LG Channels

Ja

Multi View

Ja

Smartphone Remote App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

Werkt met Apple Home

Ja

STROOM

Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Stand-by stroomverbruik

Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

Afstandsbediening

Standaard afstandsbediening

Stroomkabel

Ja (Ontkoppelbaar)

UITZENDING

Analoge TV-ontvangst

Ja

Digitale TV-ontvangst

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
Dismantling information(43UA75006LA)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(43UA75006LA)
extensie
Product information sheet (43UA75006LA)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(43UA75006LA)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

Dimensies (WxHxD) - Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensies (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Alle specificaties

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Game

Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Uit

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

USB

1

Optisch

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC

Ja

GEMAK

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Interface

Ja

DIMENSIES (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

GEWICHT

Main

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Bruto Gewicht

7,6 kg

ACCESSOIRE

Garantiebewijs

Ja

Optische Kabel

Ja

Remote Control

Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(DS40T)
extensie
WEB INFO(DS40T)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

