43" LG LED 4K | Quad Core Processor | Active HDR
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
4K IPS Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
43" | 109 cm
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Smart TV platform
webOS ThinQ AI
-
Matching soundbar
SNC7Y
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
-
Paneel type
4K UHD IPS Display
-
Kleurnauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (50P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Active HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
Picture Engine
Quad Core
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
DTS Virtual:X
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
LG sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI 2.0
3
-
Component (AV)
1
-
Composite In (AV)
1
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50 W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1060 x 660 x 152
-
Set zonder voet
973 x 572 x 85.0
-
Set met voet
973 x 623 x 216
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
Gewicht met verpakking
10.2 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
8.0 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
8.1 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
