49" (123 cm) | UHD TV 4K | IPS 4K Color Prime Pro Display | Metalic design | HDR Pro | Perfecte kijkhoek | WebOS Smart TV 3.0
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Resolutie
4K (3840 x 2160)
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Display Type
UHD 4K TV
-
Design scherm
Ultra Slim
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
49
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
123
BEELD
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
1700
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR Pro
TUNER
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
SMART SHARE
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Versie webOS
3.0
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
-
DVR Ready
Ready
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
2
-
Headphone out
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
2
-
Scart (Full)
0
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
HDMI 1.4
Ja
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Nee
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
Nee
-
Dual Play brillen
Nee
-
3D clip-on brillen
Nee
ECO
-
Voeding
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
76W
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1197 x 790 x 162 mm
-
Set met voet
1104 x 709 x 218 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1104 x 652 x 51 mm
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
