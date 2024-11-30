We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" (151 cm) | Ultra HD TV 4K | Ultra Slim Metallic Design | HDR Pro | Ultra surround sound | webOS 3.0 smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
UHD 4K TV
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
60
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
151
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
CINEMA 3D
Nee
-
Resolutie
4K (3840 x 2160)
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Ja
-
HDR type
HDR 10
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
1200
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Versie webOS
3.0
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
SMARTSHARE
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
-
8 Megapixel
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
RF In
2
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RGB in (D-sub 15pin) - PC
0
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Magic Remote
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
Nee
-
3D clip-on brillen
Nee
-
Dual Play brillen
Nee
ECO
-
Voeding
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
AFMETINGEN
-
Set zonder voet
1348 x 782 x 58.5
-
Set met voet
1348 x 839 x 263
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
