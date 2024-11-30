We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" Ultra HD 4K Televisie | Ervaar op een gigantisch scherm alle UHD 4K beelden tot in het kleinste detail.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
65
-
Design scherm
Metallic Design
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
EAN Code
8806087293289
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
PMI
Nee
-
UCI
1300
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T
Nee
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja, Ziggo & UPC
3D
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Nee
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Ja
-
Skype
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD, H.264, H.265/HEVC
-
Foto
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Built-in
-
8 Megapixel
Ja
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
2 (V, 2.0) +1 (V,3.0)
-
Headphone out
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
0
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
0
-
PC Audio Input
Sharing with AV2
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja, inclusief
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Modi
Ja, 5 Modi
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
2
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
1560 x 884 x 264 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1456 x 832 x 75 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
48.9 kg
-
Set met voet
39.8 kg
-
Set zonder voet
37.6 kg
