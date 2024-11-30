Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Thunderbolt monitor

Beeldschermen met thunderbolt zijn de toekomst. Tevens zijn ze ideaal omdat je deze op al jouw Mac-apparaten kunt aansluiten. Met de razendsnelle verbinding en hoge beeldkwaliteit geniet je zo snel van games, films en wordt werken een stuk gemakkelijker.

MNT-Thunderbolt3-2019-HeroBanner-Desktop

LG-monitoren met Thunderbolt™ 3

Een veelzijdige connectie

LG-monitoren met Thunderbolt™ 3 bieden een geoptimaliseerde snelheid en veelzijdigheid met verschillende Mac-apparaten. Ontdek de enkele geavanceerde poort.

Een veelzijdige connectie Meer informatie

MNT-Thunderbolt3-01-1-LG-Monitor-TBT3-Desktop

LG-monitoren met Thunderbolt™ 3

Een echte universele connectie

LG-monitoren met Thunderbolt™ 3 bieden vele connectie mogelijkheden. Thunderbolt™ 3 geeft de mogelijkheid tot beeldprojectie inclusief Daisy Chain, doorvoersnelheden tot 40Gb/s en tot 85W oplaadmogelijkheden. Deze geavanceerde poort past perfect bij Mac.

*32UL950 kan tot 60W vermogen leveren via de onderste poort.
**De Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB type-C™) poorten op de LG-monitor zijn compatibel met Mac-apparaten en Windows-apparaten.

MNT-Thunderbolt3-02-5K-Display-Desktop

5K-monitor

Ongeëvenaarde weergave

LG Thunderbolt™ 3-monitoren bieden tot 5K-resolutie via de Thunderbolt™ 3-kabel. Ook is de poort uitermaten geschikt om foto's en video's met een hoge resolutie over te brengen. Deze kunnen vervolgens gedetailleerder en duidelijker weergegeven worden op het scherm.

MNT-Thunderbolt3-03-1-4K-Daisy-Chain-Desktop1

4K doorlussing

Het werkstation met de hoogste productiviteit

LG Thunderbolt™ 3-monitoren ondersteunen 4K daisy chain waardoor met een enkele kabel twee monitoren kunnen worden aangesloten aan een Mac. In de opstelling kunt u nog steeds gebruik maken van ophalen tot 85W, gegevensoverdracht en schermprojectie.

*Voor Daisy Chain zijn twee 32UL950 monitors vereist

MNT-Thunderbolt3-04-1-85W-Charging-Desktop

Opladen van apparaten tot 85 watt

Meer oplaadvermogen voor laptops

Uw apparaten die op uw LG-monitor zijn aangesloten via de Thunderbolt ™ 3-kabel kunnen via de poort tot 85 vermogen leveren.

*32UL950 kan tot 60W vermogen leveren via de onderste poort.

MNT-Thunderbolt3-05-40GBPS-Bandwidth-Desktop1

Tot 40Gb/s bandbreedte

Verbeterde Lightning-snelheid

De ondersteunde snelheid tot 40Gb/s bandbreedte voor video, audio en data, is de dubbele snelheid van Thunderbolt™ 2. Het levert de snelste verbinding voor de monitor en het apparaat.

MNT-Thunderbolt3-06-1-Mac-Compatibility-Desktop-v1

Compatibel met Mac

Perfecte match met al uw apparaten

Apparaten aansluiten aan de LG monitoren is nu makkelijker dan ooit. De geavanceerde poorten zijn compatibel met alle apparaten** die Thunderbolt™ 3 en USB type-C™ ondersteunen.

*Thunderbolt™ 3 of USB type-C™-kabel is vereist voor aansluiting op de poort.
**De Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB type-C™) poorten op de LG-monitor zijn compatibel met Mac-apparaten en Windows-apparaten.

