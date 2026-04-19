iF Design Award - Winnaar

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*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen/claims niet gecontroleerd en het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.