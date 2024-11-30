We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Speaker Bar met 280W vermogen (2.1Ch), Wall-mount, Wireless Active Subwoofer, externe HDD Playback en USB Plus
Speaker Bar met 280W vermogen (2.1Ch), Wall-mount, Wireless Active Subwoofer, externe HDD Playback en USB Plus
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
2.1 Speakerbar
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Ja
-
3D
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Speakerbar
-
Totaal
280W
-
Front
70W x 2
-
Subwoofer
140W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Nee
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
CIFS
Nee
-
USB-opname
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Nee
-
iPod dock
Nee
-
------
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Nee
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Nee
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Nee
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Nee
-
DivX
Nee
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Nee
-
M4V
Nee
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Subwoofer
196x392x317
-
Speakerbar
1000x80x50
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente