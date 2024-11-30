Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

HT906SC

DVD Home Theater System met 1080p Full HD UP-scaling, iPhone/iPod Playback, USB Direct Recording & Play en LG Sound Gallery

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

  • Basis info

    5.1 Home Theater

  • INFINIA Design

    Nee

  • Smart 3D

    Nee

  • Product Type

    DVD Home Theater

  • Draadloze actieve subwoofer

    Nee

  • 3D

    Nee

AUDIO VERMOGEN

  • Systeem

    5.1 Home Cinema

  • Totaal

    1100W

  • Front

    180W x 2

  • Center

    180W

  • Surround

    180W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    200W

AANSLUITINGEN

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Component

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang - coax

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - optisch

    Ja

  • Ethernet

    Nee

  • WiFi B/G/N 802.11

    Nee

  • iPod Aansluiting

    Ja

  • Compatibel met iPhone

    Ja

  • iPod Video Support

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • Composite

    Ja

  • Audio-in L/R

    Ja

  • Scart

    Ja

MULTIMEDIA

  • Netcast/YouTube

    Nee

  • Wireless LAN

    Nee

  • DLNA

    Nee

  • CIFS

    Nee

  • USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Nee

  • External HDD Playback

    Nee

  • iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod

    Ja

TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE

    Nee

  • DVD,DVD ± R / RW

    Ja

  • Audio CD, CD-R/RW

    Ja

AV FORMAAT

  • MPEG2

    Nee

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Nee

  • DivX

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Nee

  • MKV

    Nee

  • AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)

    Nee

  • M4V

    Nee

  • Dolby digital

    Ja

  • Dolby digital plus

    Nee

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Nee

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD (Master-Audio)

    Nee

  • Dolby Prologic II

    Nee

RADIO

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset-geheugen (aantal)

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM

  • Receiver

    430x57x281

  • Front speaker

    280x1,152x225

  • Center speaker

    103x111x94

  • Surround speaker

    280x1,152x225

  • Subwoofer

    190x385x358

