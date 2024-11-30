We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Home Theater System met 1080p Full HD UP-scaling, iPhone/iPod Playback, USB Direct Recording & Play en LG Sound Gallery
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
INFINIA Design
Nee
-
Smart 3D
Nee
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1100W
-
Front
180W x 2
-
Center
180W
-
Surround
180W x 2
-
Subwoofer
200W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Component
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Ja
-
iPod Video Support
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
CIFS
Nee
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Nee
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Nee
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Nee
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Nee
-
M4V
Nee
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
430x57x281
-
Front speaker
280x1,152x225
-
Center speaker
103x111x94
-
Surround speaker
280x1,152x225
-
Subwoofer
190x385x358
