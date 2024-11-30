We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.1ch CINEMA 3D beeld én geluid | Aramid Fiber Speakers | LG Smart TV | Totaal 1460W | Wi-Fi Direct™ | Draadloos Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Product Type
9.1 Ch Home Cinema System
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Ja
-
3D
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
9.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1460W
-
Front
180W x 2
-
Top
90W x 2
-
Wireless rear
180W x 2
-
Wirelesss surround top
90W x 2
-
Center
180W
-
Subwoofer
200W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
2
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Ja, via USB
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
PLEX
Ja
-
USB-opname
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Display
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
444 x 65 x 292.5
-
Front speaker
88 x 294 x 85
-
Center speaker
360 x 81 x 70
-
Rear Speaker
88 x 294 x 85
-
Subwoofer
251 x 336 x 355
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
