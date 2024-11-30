We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DVD-recorder en digitale TV-recorder met 160 GB harde schijf.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
DVD Spelers
-
Infinia Design
Nee
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
HDD Capaciteit
160GB
-
Progressive scan
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Ja
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
Netcast/Picasa
Nee
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Nee
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
OPNEEMBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DVD+R (DL)
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Ja
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR FORMAAT
-
DivX
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Ja
-
Audio uit optisch
Ja
-
Scart
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
Composiet
Nee
-
S-Video
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
DV-terminal (ingang, 1394)
Ja
DUBBING
-
Kopie HDD naar DVD
Ja
-
Kopie DVD naar HDD
Ja
-
Kopie USB naar HDD
Ja
OPNEMEN
-
DVD Disc (4.7GB)
1/14 uur
-
DVD DL Disc (8.5GB)
3/21 uur
-
HDD
43/477 uur
