Kantelbaar en in hoogte verstelbaar 24" inch IPS LG professionele monitor
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
23.8"
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1976)
72%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000 : 1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178 / 178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Anti Glare, 3H
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nee
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
DisplayPort uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-ingang pc
Ja
-
Mic-in
Nee
-
RCA
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Nee
-
Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Optische uitgang
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
2kan stereo
POWER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
28W(12V/2.3A)
-
Normal On(typ. / outgoing))
22.8W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
-
Mechanical Switch
Nee
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
Nee
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
Nee
RESOLUTIE(SIGNAALINGANG)
-
D-Sub
1920 x 1080
-
DVI-D
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
Video
Nee
RESOLUTIE(SIGNAALUITGANG)
-
DVI out
Nee
-
DisplayPort Out
Nee
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
6
-
Beschrijving toets
MENU, READER, SES, AUTO, INPUT, POWER
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Wit knipperen
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voorkant
OSD
-
Taal (Land)
English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi
-
Aantal talen
17
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
Nee
-
Verhouding
Ja
-
PBP / PIP
Nee
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Maxx Audio
Nee
-
sRGB
Nee
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Ja
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Key Lock
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
Responstijd
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Off Timer
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Superresolutie+
Nee
-
True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)
Nee
-
Voeding opladen
Nee
-
Touch
Nee
KLEUR
-
Front
Black / White - Non Glossy
-
Back Cover
Black / White - Non Glossy
-
Stand
Black / White - Non Glossy
-
Base
Black / White - Non Glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Ja
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º ~ 20º
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes (±180º)
-
Height range (mm)
120mm
-
Down Height (mm)
50mm
-
Pivot
Yes (90º)
-
Mini PC Bracket Ready
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand, mm)
569 x 239 x 367
-
Set (without Stand, mm)
569 x 63 x 342
-
Box (mm)
639 x 139 x 414
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
VESA / Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100 (Wall Mount)
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand, Kg)
5.5
-
Set (without Stand, Kg)
4.3
-
Box (Kg)
6.9
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
Optie
-
DVI-D
Optie
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
HDMI
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
PC Audio
Ja
-
CD (Manual / Software)
Nee
-
Easy Setup Guide
Nee
-
External Calibrator
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
