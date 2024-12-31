We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD All-in-One Thin Client
Alle specificaties
PC-GEDEELTE
-
Displaysteun
Tot 2 monitoren:3840 x 2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uit), 3840 x 2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1:128GB SSD, Slot 2:Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) * Notitie:Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1:4GB DDR4, Slot 2:4GB DDR4)
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde grafische kaart
-
Besturingssysteem
Non OS
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator
-
Opslagruimte
16GB eMMC
-
Systeemgeheugen
4GB DDR4, 2666MHz
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
BEELDSCHERM
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Achtergrondverlichting-array
H2B
-
Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie
Gezamenlijk dimmen
-
Achtergrondverlichting-technologie
LED
-
Achtergrondverlichting-type
Edge
-
Helderheid (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Std.)
250 cd/m²
-
Kleur bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Contrastverhouding met DFC
Mega
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch
0,3114 x 0,3114 mm
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Afmetingen (inch)
27
-
Afmetingen (cm)
68,6 cm
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3U
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (O/O)
KENMERKEN
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Beeldmodus
Aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, kleurzwakte, game
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
Webcam
Ja (FHD, Pop-up type, Webcam)
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Managementconsole
LG Cloud Device Manager
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
Daisy Chain
Ja (UHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (uit 1ea)
-
HDMI
Ja (1ea)
-
HDMI (ondersteunde frequentie FreeSync)
75 Hz
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
85 KHz
-
HDMI (HDCP-versie)
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 X 1080 75Hz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
V1.4
-
HDMI-versie
2.0
-
Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie
JA (1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type))
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
-
USB-C
Ja (1ea)
-
USB-C (DP-versie)
1.2
-
[Locatie]
Verticaal
GELUID
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Luidsprekerrichting
Down Firing
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
3 W
VERMOGEN
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Uitgang DC
19V 5,79A
-
Lang inactief (Display UIT)
4,35 W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 1,2 W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
1,42 W
-
Kort inactief (Display AAN)
20,2 W
-
Type
Externe stroom (Adapter)
MECHANISCH
-
Montage stap
Drie stappen
-
Voet afneembaar
JA
-
Ontwerp zonder randen
Normaal
-
Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (voorkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (middenkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardvoet)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardbehuizing)
Mat zwart
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Hoogteomlaag
70 mm
-
Hoogtebereik
130 mm
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Draaien
Bidirectioneel
-
Kantelen horizontaal
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Kantelen
-5º~35º
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
STANDAARD
-
CB
JA
-
CE
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
KC (voor Republiek Korea)
JA
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
JA
-
Windows
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Adapter (kleur)
Zwart
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
Display Port
Ja
-
Displaypoort (kleur/lengte)
Zwart/2,0m
-
Externe antenne
NEE (interne antenne)
-
HDMI
Ja
-
HDMI (kleur/lengte)
Zwart/2,0m
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
Netsnoer (kleur/lengte)
Zwart/2,0m
NETWERK
-
Bluetooth
BT5.0
-
LAN
1 x RJ45:10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wifi
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2 x 2 (BT 5.0 Combo, interne antenne)
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetslocatie
Voor
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
7
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (AIO PC)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Knipperen (AIO PC)
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
UIT (AIO PC)
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
18
COSMETISCHE DOOS
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Uitsparing voor hand
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
ETC
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur:20%~80%, Opslagruimte:10%~90%
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur:10°C~40°C, Opslagruimte:-20°C~60°C
-
Garantie
3 jaar beperkte hardwaregarantie
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
