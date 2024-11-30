We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client
Alle specificaties
PC-GEDEELTE
-
Displaysteun
Tot 2 monitoren: 3840 x 2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uit), 3840 x 2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart) * Notitie: Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2: 4GB DDR4)
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde grafische kaart
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator
-
Opslagruimte
128GB SSD (M.2)
-
Systeemgeheugen
8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
VDI-ondersteuning
Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W
BEELDSCHERM
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Achtergrondverlichting-array
H2B
-
Achtergrondverlichting-dimming-technologie
Gezamenlijk dimmen
-
Achtergrondverlichting-technologie
LED
-
Achtergrondverlichting-type
Edge
-
Helderheid (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Std.)
300 cd/m²
-
Kleur bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
SRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Contrastverhouding met DFC
Mega
-
Gebogen
Nee
-
Paneel Multi
LGD Module
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch
0,312 x 0,310 mm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1080
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Afmetingen (inch)
34
-
Afmetingen (cm)
86,72cm
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
KENMERKEN
-
1ms MBR (ondersteunde frequentie)
Nee
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
Active HDR met Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
NEE
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Richtkruis
Nee
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Oogcomfortmodus
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Gamemodus
Nee
-
HDR 10
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Beeldmodus
(Niet-HDR inhoud) --> aangepast, reader, foto, cinema, kleurzwakte, game
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Nee
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
SD kaartsleuf
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
Webcam
Ja (FHD, Pop-up type, Webcam)
-
Breed kleurengamma
Nee
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Dual Controller
NEE
-
Managementconsole
LG Cloud Device Manager
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NEE
-
Ware kleuren Pro
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Audio in
NEE
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DP-versie
1.2
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DVI-I
NEE
-
Daisy Chain
Ja (UHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (uit 1ea)
-
HDMI
Ja (1ea)
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
90KHz
-
HDMI (HDCP-versie)
1.4
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 X 1080 75Hz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
75Hz
-
HDMI-versie
2.0
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Nee
-
Microfoon en hoofdtelefoonuitgang-combinatie
JA (1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type))
-
Mic-in
Nee
-
Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
RS-232
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
Nee
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A
-
USB-C
Ja (1ea)
-
USB-C (DP-versie)
1.2
-
[Locatie]
Verticaal
GELUID
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Luidsprekerrichting
Down Firing
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
5W
VERMOGEN
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Uitgang DC
19V 5,79A
-
Lang inactief (Display UIT)
4,71W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 1,2W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
1,42W
-
Kort inactief (Display AAN)
26,68W
-
Type
Externe stroomadapter
MECHANISCH
-
Montage stap
Drie stappen
-
Voet afneembaar
JA
-
Ontwerp zonder randen
Normaal
-
Kleur (afdekplaat achteraan)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (voorkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (middenkast)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardvoet)
Mat zwart
-
Kleur (standaardbehuizing)
Mat zwart
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Hoogtebereik
100mm
-
Mechanische schakelaar
NEE
-
OneClick Stand
JA
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Kantelen
-5º~15º
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)
940 × 490 x 241
-
Afmetingen met standaard (B x H x D)
825,6 × 570,7 (460.7) × 230
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard (B x H x D)
825,6 × 374,8 × 60,5
-
Palletvulling (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
192/384/480
-
Gewicht met verpakking
12,0
-
Gewicht met standaard
8,3
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
6,6
STANDAARD
-
BIS (voor India)
NEE
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
NEE
-
CB
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
NEE
-
CE
JA
-
EPA
Ja(7.0)
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
GOUD
-
EPEAT (USA)
GOUD
-
Energy Star 7.0
Ja
-
ERP
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
KC (voor Republiek Korea)
JA
-
PVC-vrij
NEE
-
ROHS, REACH
JA
-
TCO
NEE
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NEE
-
USB-C (VESA)
NEE
-
VCCI (voor Japan)
NEE
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
JA
-
Windows
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Adapter (kleur)
Zwart
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DVI-D (kleur/lengte)
Nee
-
Display Port
Ja
-
Displaypoort (kleur/lengte)
Zwart/2,0m
-
Externe antenne
NEE (interne antenne)
-
HDMI
Ja
-
HDMI (kleur/lengte)
Zwart/2,0m
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
PC audio (kleur/lengte)
Nee
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
Netsnoer (kleur/lengte)
Zwart/2,0m
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
Thunderbolt (kleur/lengte)
Nee
-
USB type-C
NEE
-
USB type-C (kleur/lengte)
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
NEE
NETWERK
-
Bluetooth
BT5.0
-
LAN
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wifi
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2 x 2 (BT 5.0 Combo, interne antenne)
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetslocatie
Voor
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
7
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (AIO PC)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Knipperen (AIO PC)
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
UIT (AIO PC)
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), Hindi, traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
18
COSMETISCHE DOOS
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Uitsparing voor hand
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
ETC
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%, Opslagruimte: 10%~90%
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C, Opslagruimte: 20°C ~ 60°C
-
Garantie
3 jaar beperkte hardwaregarantie
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente