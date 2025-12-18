Start by measuring the depth, width, and height of the space where your Refrigerator will go.

Depth: Measure from the wall to the edge of your countertop. Be sure to include space for doors, handles, and door swing (with doors open at 90°). Leave at least 2.5 cm of clearance behind the Refrigerator for ventilation.

Width: Measure the space between the wall and any counters or cabinets. If the Refrigerator will be placed next to a wall, allow an extra 5–8 cm on the hinge side so the door can open fully.

Height: Measure from the floor to the ceiling or to the bottom of any overhead cabinets, especially if space is limited or you are opting for a tall model.