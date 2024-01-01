We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
01
SELF-LIT PiXELS promise blazing-fast gameplay
LG OLED TVs have individual self-lit pixels that ensure better image quality and faster response times. This means there is less image blur when using connected game consoles and devices. Get ready for the incredibly seamless and immersive gaming experience of LG OLED TVs.
The mark of NVIDIA G-SYNC, The mark of 1ms Response Time, The mark of Low Input lag, The mark of Variable Refresh Rate, The mark of Auto Low Latency Mode, Man in a dark room sitting on a racing game seat in front of a large TV and immersing himself into a racing game
A top gaming influencer lost his heart!
*Screen images simulated.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.
The VP/GM-GeForce and GSYNC OEM, NVIDIA
Kaustubh Sanghani
“G-SYNC brings silky smooth gaming
and super responsive gaming. LG OLED
got the best image quality out there.”
*Response time is how quickly it can change its pixels from gray-to-gray.
*4K@230Hz, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), VRR(variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM(Auto Low Latency Mode) with HDMI 2.1.
*Test Specifications: 2.1d (with HDCP, FRL 12G(8K60), CEC, ARC, eARC, 6G, HBR, 4K).
02
SELF-LIT PiXELS give gaming worlds new depth
Self-lit pixels create Perfect Black allowing LG OLED TVs to take full advantage of
HDR gaming — from the darkest to the brightest image. The power of each pixel reveals all the hidden details, hints, and full-on action.
*Screen images simulated.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
03
The new 48-inch LG OLED TV for your private hideout
The new 48-inch OLED is the smallest yet most powerful TV we’ve ever made.
Bringing OLED picture quality to a smaller TV produces even sharper pictures.
It also supports the game-changing solutions included in other LG OLED TVs.
A man playing at gaming station set up with a 48-inch LG OLED TV CX, desk, and chair
04
SELF-LIT PiXELS let you play in comfort
LG OLED TVs surpass industry standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging. So now you can play your favorite games with less blue light and easy viewing.
Boy lying on his stomach on the rug watching animation on a Blue Light-less TV, The mark of TÜV Rheinland / The mark of UL Verification
*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
05
AI-powered sound taken further
Feel all the action thanks to perfectly balanced sound effects delivered by the a9 Gen3 AI Processor. AI Acoustic Tuning uses spatial recognition to understand your space, grasp your location, and deliver every nuance of sound.
Back shot of a woman playing a war game in front of a large screen TV
06
No pauses in gaming marathons
Preparation for a gaming session is everything.
There will be times when you can’t pause the game or use the TV remote.
For those moments use the built-in intelligent LG ThinQ and hands-free voice control to give you the gaming edge.
Two guys on the couch holding wireless game controllers, immersed in a game
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Hands-free control is supported on LG OLED RX, ZX, WX, GX models.