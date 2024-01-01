Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG K10 (2017) - Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG K10 (2017) - Black

LGM250K

LG K10 (2017) - Black

(2)

Curved Elemental Design

Style made for U.
The distinct side character line, and curved metallic U frame, are complemented by the smooth edges of 2.5D Arc glass. What feels amazing in your hand is also a beauty to see, with its 5.3" HD display.

5MP Wide Angle Selfie Camera

Everybody in.
No scooching, no cramming, no selfie stick. The 120° wide angle selfie camera now with a brighter F2.2 lens catches you and your full surroundings. The 5MP sensor also captures standard perspective portraits by centering in to the heart of the image.

Full-featured 13MP Rear Camera

Catch the moment, just how you lived it.
In every single way, the full-featured 13MP camera brilliantly captures the best moments of your life. Now with a large 1/3" sensor and an ultra-bright F2.2 lens that catches light even in the dimmest conditions, all your moments are clear, sharp, and sharable.

Auto Shot with Face Detection

No reaching, no pressing.
Just hold the phone up steady, and Auto Shot catches you at your best. With no button to press, crisp and clear selfies are a cinch.

Quick Share

Share it fast, share it easy.
Take a video and upload it instantly to any social media or texting app. Direct from the preview window, just tap the Quick Share icon. Nothing's easier, or faster.

Enhanced Performance

A smooth, responsive, and seamless experience.
The sheer power of a 1.5GHz Octa-Core processor combined with 2GB of RAM gives you fluidity without snags or holdups. Store your photos, videos, and music on 16GB eMMC. The 2,800mAh battery is removable, for quick switching on the go.
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Network

    2G, 3G & 4G

  • Screen

    5.3” HD

  • Camera

    (Rear) 13MP
    (Front) 5MP Wide

  • Memory

    2GB RAM / 16GB eMMC

  • Battery

    2,800mAh

  • Dimension

    148.7 x 75.3 x 7.99 mm

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you