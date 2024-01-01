LG K10 (2017) - Gold

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Curved Elemental Design
The distinct side character line, and curved metallic U frame, are complemented by the smooth edges of 2.5D Arc glass. What feels amazing in your hand is also a beauty to see, with its 5.3" HD display.