7.2 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Tempered Glass Shelves
* Based on glass shelves robustness test
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
205
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Two Door Top Freezer
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
205
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Internal LED Display
No
Express Freeze
No
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
44
Product Weight (kg)
40
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Metal
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
Freezer Light
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
Drawer_Freezer
Yes
