We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
webOS 22
Yes
-
Wifi built-in
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
AI Picture
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Yes
-
HEVC 4K 60p codec
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
LG App Store
Yes
-
Quick Setting
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Wireless sound sync
Yes
-
Picture Option
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice III
Yes
-
Aspect ratio
Yes
-
HDMI Deep Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
ISDBT
Yes
-
AI Game Sound
Yes
-
HLG Hybrid Log Gamma
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Room to Room Share receiver
Yes
-
eARC
Yes
-
Reduce Blue Light
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen size
50in
-
Resolution
4K
-
RF antena
Yes
-
Cable in
Yes
-
LAN port
Yes
-
USB in
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio out
Yes
-
Power Requirement
AC 100-240V 50/60Hz
-
VESA
200X200 mm
-
Dimensions mm
With stand WxHxD: 1121x708x232 12.4kg
No stand WxHxD: 1121x651x57.7 12.2kg
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.