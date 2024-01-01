LG UP77 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50UP7750PSB

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • webOS 6.0

    Yes

  • Wifi built-in

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • AI Accoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Quick Setting

    Yes

  • HEVC 4K 60p codec

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Picture Option

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Wireless sound sync

    Yes

  • Aspect ratio

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

  • Game Optimzer

    Yes

  • AI Game Sound

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • ALLM

    Yes

  • HLG Hybrid Log Gamma

    Yes

  • HGiG

    Yes

  • ISDBT

    Yes

  • 2.0Ch 20W

    Yes

  • eARC

    Yes

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen size

    50in

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160 p

  • RF antena

    Yes

  • LAN port

    Yes

  • USB in

    Yes

  • HDMI 2.0

    Yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    Yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

