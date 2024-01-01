Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UP77 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UP77 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

65UP7750PSB

LG UP77 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

(5)
front view with infill image
Print

All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • webOS 6.0

    Wifi built-in

  • Mobile Connection

    Bluetooth

  • AI Sound

    Home Dashboard

  • AI Accoustic Tuning

    Web Browser

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Active Noise Reduction

  • Quick Setting

    HEVC 4K 60p codec

  • Picture Mode

    LG Content Store

  • Picture Option

    Magic Remote

  • Sound Mode

    Wireless sound sync

  • Aspect ratio

    Intelligent Edit

  • Dynamic Color

    Game Optimzer

  • AI Game Sound

    AI Game Sound

  • AI Brightness

    ALLM

  • HLG Hybrid Log Gamma

    HGiG

  • ISDBT

    2.0Ch 20W

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen size

    65in

  • Resolution

    3840x2160p

  • RF antena

    Yes

  • LAN port

    Yes

  • USB in

    Yes

  • HDMI 2.0

    Yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    Yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100-240V 50/60Hz

Our picks for you