a black basic image

Kupony rabatowe na produkty LG

Wybierz swój produkt i kup go taniej w oficjalnym sklepie LG.com/pl używając kuponu promocyjnego!

Jak skorzystać z kuponów?

instrukcja krok po kroku

1) Zarejestruj konto lub zaloguj się na stronie LG.com/pl

2) Sprawdź listę dostępnych kuponów

3) Dodaj wybrany i objęty promocją produkt do koszyka

4) W koszyku wybierz opcję rozwiń listę dostępnych kuponów lub wprowadź kod ręcznie

5) Wybierz dostępny kupon i zrealizuj zamówienie

Aktualne kupony promocyjne

Sprawdź aktualne kupony i aktualne promocje LG

KROK 1:

Logowanie się / Rejestracja (wymagane)

Aby skorzystać z kuponów w sklepie LG, należy się najpierw zarejestrować lub zalogować na stronie.

 

W tym celu wybierz ikonkę osoby (logowania) w prawym górnym rogu strony,

a po rozwinięciu okienka kliknij w link ZALOGUJ / ZAREJESTRUJ SIĘ

zaloguj lub zarejestruj się

Okno Logowania i Rejestracji

W tym oknie zalogujesz się do strony LG używając loginu i hasła dostępu podanego we wcześniejszej Rejestracji.

 

Jeżeli jest to pierwsze logowanie, to należy najpierw zarejestrować się na stronie klikając w pole STWÓRZ KONTO.

 

UWAGA! Zalogowanie się na stronę LG jest warunkiem koniecznym, aby w koszyku sklepu pojawiły się kupony rabatowe.

Potwierdzenie zalogowania (ikonka)

Jeżeli ikonka osoby (status zalogowania) wypełniona jest kolorem, to oznacza, że logowanie się udało!
Jeżeli ikonka nie wypełniła się i pozostała pusta, to oznacza, że proces logowania nie powiódł się :(
W takim przypadku należy powtórzyć proces Rejestracji / Logowania się.

UWAGA! kolor ikonki zawsze wskazuje, czy jest się zalogowanym.
Jeżeli w procesie zamawiania produktów np. nie pojawiają się kupony promocyjne w koszyku, to najpierw należy upewnić się, czy jest się zalogowanym - wystarczy zerknąć na tę ikonkę, która podpowie, jaki jest aktualny status.

KROK 2:

Sprawdzanie dostępności kuponów

Kliknięcie w ikonkę osoby (logowania) rozwinie menu Twojego konta.

 

Tu od razu można zobaczyć DOSTĘPNE KUPONY.

Podana liczba oznacza ilość wszystkich kuponów z wszystkich kategorii aktualnie dostępnych w Sklepie LG.

 

Klikając w DOSTĘPNE KUPONY otworzy się nowe okno Twojego konta MyLG wraz z listą aktywnych kuponów.

Moje Kupony

Po kliknięciu w menu w DOSTĘPNE KUPONY pojawi się strona Twojego konta z listą Moje Kupony, gdzie zobaczysz aktywne kupony (przypominają bilety) - ale maksymalnie tylko cztery na tym ekranie.

 

Dlatego koniecznie kliknij zawsze w ZOBACZ SZCZEGÓŁY (prawy górny róg), aby rozwinąć pełną listę kuponów wraz z opisami.

Kupony - pełna lista

Po kliknięciu w ZOBACZ SZCZEGÓŁY pojawi się pełna lista kuponów, wraz z opisem promocji:

 

- jakie kategorie i modele obejmuje każdy kupon

- jakiej zniżki możesz się spodziewać (np. VOUCHER 500PLN)

- do kiedy kupon jest aktywny

 

 

Warto wyświetlać sobie więcej kuponów na stronie (standardowo tylko 5 - maksymalnie 15), co pomaga lepiej zorientować się w całości oferty i wybrać najbardziej interesujące kupony dla siebie.

KROK 3 i KROK 4:

Kupowanie produktu z kuponem

Teraz przystępujesz do zakupów, przeglądasz stronę i dodajesz produkt objęty promocją do koszyka.

 

Pamiętaj, że w koszyku możesz użyć dowolnej ilości kuponów - upewnij się tylko, że wybrane produkty mają dostępne kupony rabatowe.

 

W przypadku kupowania kilku produktów objętych tym samym kuponem - można zrobić to w jednym koszyku, a kupon naliczy się na każdą sztukę.

KROK 5:

Aktywowanie kuponów w koszyku

Po dodaniu produktów objętych kuponem rabatowym, na liście pojawią się dostępne kupony - można zaznaczyć kilka z nich - kupony łączą się.

Po dodaniu kuponów w koszyku zostanie pokazana informacja o przyznanym rabacie, a suma wartości koszyka, zostanie odpowiednio obniżona.

Teraz można już przystąpić do finalizowania transakcji - zatem śmiało kliknij w PRZEJDŹ DO KASY.

Aktualne kupony promocyjne

Sprawdź aktualne kupony i aktualne promocje LG

