Przedłużona gwarancja na AGD

Przedłuż gwarancję do 5 lat na AGD LG

 

Promocja obejmuje wybrane energooszczędne lodówki oraz LG WashTower (do kupienia wkrótce).

Jak skorzystać z promocji?

 

1. Kup produkt objęty promocją do 31.12.2024 (z listy poniżej)

2. Zarejestruj zakup na stronie promocji

3. Po zaakceptowaniu zgłoszenia otrzymujesz mailem certyfikat przedłużonej, 5-letniej gwarancji i cieszysz się bezawaryjnym sprzętem

Zarejestruj lodówkę Zarejestruj WashTower

Produkty z przedłużoną gwarancją

Certyfikat gwarancji bezpłatnie przedłuża standardową dwuletnią gwarancję na urządzenie o dodatkowe trzy lata, wydłużąjąc tym samym okres gwarancji do łącznie pięciu lat od pierwotnej daty zakupu, z zastrzeżeniem standardowych warunków gwarancji określonych w podstawowym dokumencie gwarancyjnym.

Sprawdź regulamin

