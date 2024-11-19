Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

nowe ceny telewizorów LG AI 2024

Sprint nowych cen na telewizory LG AI 2024

Nowe, niższe ceny już wystartowały! A dodatkowo masz program webOS Re:New, który sprawi, że Twój telewizor LG będzie systemowo jak nowy przez kolejne 5 lat.

Logo webOS unosi się pośrodku na czarnym tle, a przestrzeń poniżej podświetlona jest kolorami logo: czerwonym, pomarańczowym i żółtym. Poniżej logo znajduje się napis „webOS Re:New Program”.

Telewizor jak nowy, przez okres 5 lat

Nawet po dodaniu nowych funkcji i udogodnień system telewizora będzie aktualizowany do najnowszej wersji. 

Telewizor jak nowy, przez okres 5 lat Zobacz więcej

kredyt 20x0% BNP Paribas

Zobacz dostępne promocje