Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SMART TV cechy Czym jest system webOS? Ekran startowy i aplikacje Granie i styl życia Promocja

Spraw, by wrażenia z oglądania
telewizji były wyjątkowe

Doświadcz telewizji, która jest stworzona dla Ciebie z:My Profile (Konto LG), AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, pilot AI Magic i Quick Card.

*Obsługiwane menu i aplikacje mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju i mogą być inne w momencie premiery.

**Rekomendacje słów kluczowych różnią się w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot i rozpoznawanie głosu AI są dostępne tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim języku ojczystym.

****Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS najlepszym systemem operacyjnym dla systemów smart TV

Więcej informacji

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Po raz kolejny LG zajmuje pierwsze miejsce w swojej klasie pod względem wbudowanego systemu Smart TV

Więcej informacji

webOS 24

iF Design Award 

Zwycięzca iF Design Award

Więcej informacji

Logo webOS unosi się pośrodku na czarnym tle, a przestrzeń poniżej podświetlona jest kolorami logo: czerwonym, pomarańczowym i żółtym. Poniżej logo znajduje się napis „webOS Re:New Program”.

webOS Re:New Program

Telewizor jak nowy, co roku przez okres 5 lat

Nawet po dodaniu nowych funkcji i udogodnień system telewizora będzie aktualizowany do najnowszej wersji. Przekonaj się, że będziesz mieć najnowszą wersję systemu i telewizor jak nowy.

Pięć prostokątów w różnych kolorach ułożonych jest naprzemiennie, a każdy z nich oznaczony jest datą – od „webOS 24” do „webOS 28”. Pomiędzy prostokątami znajdują się strzałki skierowane w górę, oznakowane kolejno od „Ulepszenie 1” do „Ulepszenie 4”.

Dzięki webOS Re:New Program klienci mogą cieszyć się czterema pełnymi aktualizacjami w ciągu pięciu lat. LG zapewnia łącznie pięć wersji systemu webOS, w tym obecną w momencie zakupu.

*webOS Re:New Program obsługuje łącznie cztery aktualizacje w ciągu pięciu lat. Próg stanowi preinstalowana wersja systemu webOS, a harmonogram aktualizacji zmienia się od końca miesiąca do początku roku.

**Aktualizacje i harmonogram niektórych funkcji, aplikacji i usług mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i regionu.

***Ulepszenia dostępne w 2023 r. obejmują modele UHD i wyższe.

My Profile (Konto LG)

Twoja przestrzeń jest przeznaczona dla Ciebie

Dzięki funkcji „My Profile (Konto LG)” można z łatwością utworzyć profil dla

każdego członka rodziny. Każdy otrzymuje osobisty ekran główny z niestandardowymi rekomendacjami treści.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Zmniejszona lub ograniczona zawartość może być wyświetlana w zależności od regionu i połączenia sieciowego.

***Można utworzyć 10 profili i wyświetlać je na ekranie głównym.

Quick Card

Skrót do Ulubionych

Wystarczy jedno kliknięcie. Zakładka Quick Card w

mgnieniu oka przeniesie Cię tam, gdzie chcesz, niezależnie od tego,

czy jest to centrum gier, ulubione listy odtwarzania, czy domowe biuro.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Obsługiwane funkcje, menu i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju i wersji.

Sports Portal

Przestrzeń dla fanów sportu

Skocz w sam środek akcji dzięki Sports Portal – platformie wszystkich Twoich ulubionych dyscyplin sportowych – z meczami na żywo, najciekawszymi momentami, czy tabelami ligowymi. A wszystko to na jednym ekranie.

Alert Sportowy

Nigdy więcej nie przegap rozgrywki

Ustaw powiadomienia Alertu Sportowego dla swoich ulubionych drużyn i otrzymuj przypomnienia o nadchodzących meczach, alerty o bramkach i wyniki końcowe na bieżąco.

Sports Mode

Gole i podania, ostre i wyraźne

Przełącz na Sports Mode, aby uzyskać obraz dostosowany do sportu z odpowiednią jasnością, kontrastem, akustyką i płynną akcją.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Usługa i obsługiwana liga mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.

***Wymagane jest połączenie z Internetem.

****Funkcja Alert Sportowy jest dostępna tylko dla drużyn i graczy zarejestrowanych za pośrednictwem serwisu „Mój zespół”. 

Multi View

Pomnóż swój widok,
pomnóż zabawę

Jeśli jeden ekran to za mało, podziel ekran swojego telewizora na 2–4 segmenty. Użyj telewizora jako podwójnego monitora lub dodaj miejsce na ekranie na jednoczesne przeglądanie Internetu i oglądanie w trybie PiP.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Ustawienia obrazu i dźwięku na obu ekranach są takie same.

***Wsparcie dla trybu 2 ekranów / 4 ekranów zależy od modelu i kraju. (Tryb 3- i 4-ekranowy jest dostępny tylko w seriach OLED M4 i G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Obraz dostosowany do Twojego gustu

Wybierz swoje ulubione obrazy, a AI Picture Wizard wspierany sztuczną inteligencją stworzy i zoptymalizuje, spośród 85 milionów możliwości, zdjęcie idealnie dopasowane do Twojego gustu. Na koniec zapisze ustawienie w Twoim profilu.

*AI Picture Wizard jest dostępny dla OLED serii M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 oraz 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Twój asystent jest zawsze gotowy do pomocy

Nawet gdy telewizor jest wyłączony, możesz poprosić o informacje, takie jak godzina, pogoda, powiadomienia sportowe i aktualizacje kalendarza Google. Twój asystent jest zawsze gotowy do pomocy, jeśli tylko tak zdecydujesz. Powiesz "Hi LG", a zacznie słuchać i reagować.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami. 

**Funkcja „Always Ready” jest dostępna w telewizorach LG OLED serii M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 oraz 86NANO80.

Pilot LG Magic ze środkowym okrągłym przyciskiem, wokół którego emanuje różowe światło. Różowy sygnał pochodzi z urządzenia zdalnego sterowania z różowym dymkiem nad pilotem LG Magic Remote.

Pilot AI Magic

Magia jest w Twoich rękach

Uwolnij się od ograniczających staromodnych przycisków. Pilot LG Magic

odblokowuje inteligentne funkcje LG TV przez klikanie,

przewijanie lub rozpoznawanie głosu AI.

Zmieniaj kanał i otrzymuje rekomendacje, mówiąc do mikrofonu.

*Obsługa, funkcje i właściwości pilota Magic mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu i obsługiwanego języka, nawet w przypadku tego samego modelu.

**Wymagane jest połączenie z Internetem.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot i rozpoznawanie głosu AI są dostępne tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim języku ojczystym.

LG TV wyświetla obraz kobiety i psa na rozległym obszarze. W dolnej części ekranu obok różowo-fioletowego okręgu wyświetlany jest tekst „Polecaj nowe słowa klucze po każdym naciśnięciu przycisku mikrofonu na pilocie”. Różowe słupki pokazują następujące słowa klucze: Filmy z psami, wystawa psów, dokument, relaks, animacja o zwierzętach. Znajdujący się przed LG TV pilot LG Magic Remote jest skierowany w jego stronę, a wokół przycisku mikrofonu znajdują się koncentryczne okręgi w kolorze neonowej purpury. Obok pilota wyświetlana jest grafika palca naciskającego przycisk i tekst „Krótkie naciśnięcie”.

AI Concierge

Twoje ulubione czekają

AI Concierge analizuje historię wyszukiwań użytkownika i rekomenduje treści oraz wstępne ustawienia słów kluczowych, w tym „Dla Ciebie”, „Polecane”, „Trendy” i „Porady.”

*”Dla Ciebie” w AI Concierge może być dostarczane tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim ojczystym języku.

**Rekomendacje słów kluczowych są oparte na historii wyszukiwania i różnią się w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia.

Obrazy LG TV przed i po są wyświetlane obok siebie. Przed ekranem znajduje się ciemny obraz z wyskakującym okienkiem pomocy technicznej AI. Użytkownik napisał na czacie: „Ekran jest ciemny.” Odpowiedź brzmi: „Witam, wygląda na to, że wystąpił problem z ekranem. Szybko się tym zajmę. Optymalizując ustawienia ekranu, użytkownik może oglądać obraz na jaśniejszym i wyraźniejszym ekranie.” Użytkownik klika przycisk „Optymalizuj”. Ekran po włączeniu ma jaśniejszy i wyraźniejszy obraz. Wyskakujące okienko czatu AI Help Desk informuje: „Optymalizacja ustawień ekranu. Tryb obrazu = żywy. Oszczędzanie energii = maks. Redukcja niebieskiego światła = włączona. Optymalizacja ustawień została zakończona.”

Accessibility

Z chatbotem AI telewizja staje się bardziej dostępna

LG TV przeznaczony jest dla każdego dzięki inteligentnej pomocy wbudowanego chatbota AI i szybko dostępnym menu, które pozwalają łatwo kontrolować wszystkie ustawienia dostępności telewizora.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Usługa może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.

***Wymagane jest połączenie z Internetem.

****Chatbot AI dostępny jest tylko w krajach, które obsługują NLP w swoim ojczystym języku.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Home Hub

Steruj inteligentnym domem z jednego miejsca

Home Hub umożliwia sterowanie inteligentnym ekosystemem z telewizora, w tym soundbarem i urządzeniami IoT, takimi jak inteligentne oświetlenie, ogrzewanie, wentylacja, klimatyzacja itp.

*LG obsługuje urządzenia Wi-Fi „Matter”. Obsługiwane usługi i funkcje „Matter” mogą się różnić w zależności od podłączonych urządzeń. Początkowe połączenie ThinQ i Matter powinno odbywać się za pośrednictwem aplikacji mobilnej ThinQ.

**Korzystanie z funkcji zestawu głośnomówiącego bez pilota zdalnego sterowania jest możliwe tylko w przypadku procesora AI Alpha 9 i procesora AI alpha 11. Może się ona różnić w zależności od produktu i regionu.

***Wbudowana usługa Chromecast może nie być jeszcze dostępna w momencie zakupu OLED CS4, jednak będzie można z niej korzystać po zainstalowaniu aktualizacji oprogramowania webOS.

LG TV zamontowany na ścianie w salonie, wyświetlający lwa oraz lwiątko. Na pierwszym planie znajduje się mężczyzna ze smartfonem w dłoni, wyświetlający ten sam obraz lwów. Grafika trzech neonowych, czerwonych i zakrzywionych pasków wyświetlana jest tuż nad smartfonem skierowanym w stronę telewizora.

Mobile Connectivity

Przesyłaj obraz z aplikacji bezpośrednio na telewizor

Wyświetlaj treści z iPhone'a lub urządzenia z systemem Android na ekranie LG TV bez wysiłku dzięki wbudowanym technologiom Apple AirPlay i Chromecast.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Apple, logo Apple i Apple TV, AirPlay i HomeKit są znakami towarowymi firmy Apple Inc, zarejestrowanymi w Stanach Zjednoczonych i innych krajach.

***Obsługa AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in może różnić się w zależności od regionu i języka.

****LG obsługuje urządzenia Wi-Fi „Matter”. Obsługiwane usługi i funkcje „Matter” mogą się różnić w zależności od podłączonych urządzeń. Początkowe połączenie ThinQ i Matter powinno odbywać się za pośrednictwem aplikacji mobilnej ThinQ. 

*****Wbudowana usługa Chromecast może nie być jeszcze dostępna w momencie zakupu OLED CS4, jednak będzie można z niej korzystać po zainstalowaniu aktualizacji oprogramowania webOS. 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 i B4 stojących w linii na czarnym tle z subtelnymi zawirowaniami kolorów. Na obrazie znajduje się emblemat „Najlepszy na świecie telewizor OLED od 11 lat”. Zastrzeżenie brzmi następująco: „Źródło: Omdia. Wysyłki urządzeń, 2013–2023. Wyniki nie stanowią poparcia dla LG Electronics. Strona trzecia polega na wynikach na własne ryzyko. Odwiedź stronę https://www.omdia.com/, aby uzyskać więcej informacji”.

CAŁKOWICIE NOWY LG OLED

11 lat później,
wciąż na szczycie

11 lat później,<br>wciąż na szczycie Więcej informacji