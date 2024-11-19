Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wideo rozpoczyna się od pary uprawiającej jogę. Scena przechodzi do gotującego mężczyzny, a następnie postaci biegnącej przez pustynię w grze RPG. Scena rozwija się, aby pokazać wszystkie te rzeczy na zamontowanym na ścianie LG TV w przytulnej przestrzeni mieszkalnej.

Czas na zabawę

Doświadcz tego, co w życiu niezbędne, na ekranie LG TV. Od edukacji po zakupy, gry i fitness – to tak proste, jak zmiana kanału.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

Dwa ekrany telewizyjne znajdują się obok siebie. Jeden pokazuje ekran główny Boosteroid, a drugi ekran główny GeForce NOW.

Globalne gry w chmurze

Naciśnij przycisk odtwarzania,
aby poznać światy gier

Wszystkie potrzeby graczy w jednym miejscu. Od skrótów do ulubionych gier po usługi Cloud Gaming, w tym GeForce NOW i Boosteriod, sterowanie urządzeniami wejściowymi, z łatwym dostępem z ekranu gry.

*Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

**Oddzielne subskrypcje i powiązane podmioty są wymagane dla GeForce NOW i Boosteriod. 

***Podłączenie kontrolera może być wymagane.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Twój własny instruktor fitness

Niezależnie od tego, czy wolisz jogę, czy medytację, w LG TV Fitness Space znajdziesz przyjemne i efektywne treningi.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

***Oddzielne subskrypcje i powiązane podmioty mogą być wymagane. 

Nauka

Wiedza w zasięgu ręki

Mały chłopiec ogląda Pinkfong na zamontowanym na ścianie LG TV w pokoju z zabawkami dla dzieci.

Pinkfong

Śpiewaj, baw się i ucz z Baby Shark i rodziną na zabawnej platformie edukacyjnej Pinkfong.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

***Oddzielne subskrypcje i powiązane podmioty są wymagane dla Pinkfong i ABC mouse. 

Mały chłopiec siedzi na podłodze i ogląda treści edukacyjne na ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Dzięki ponad 10 000 ćwiczeń edukacyjnych dla dzieci w wieku 2–8 lat ABCmouse pomaga zaszczepić miłość do nauki na całe życie.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

***Oddzielne subskrypcje i powiązane podmioty są wymagane dla Pinkfong i ABC mouse. 

Twoje ulubione programy telewizyjne czekają

Najbardziej ekscytujące usługi transmisji strumieniowej i aplikacje telewizyjne na LG TV.

