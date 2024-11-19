Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
lgepl_alergeny_1600x600

Walcz z alergenami

PROMOCJA ZAKOŃCZONA

Odbierz nawet 800 zł na konto za zakup pralki
lub pralko-suszarki w zestawie z suszarką z programem

parowym Allergy Care!

Aktualizacja

Promocja została zakończona dnia 31.08.2022 r. z powodu wyczerpania puli nagród. Produkty zakupione w czasie trwania promocji można rejestrować do 14.09.2022 r.

Informacje dodatkowe, rejestracja i regulamin

Czas trwania promocji 22/12/2021 - 31/12/2022 lub do wyczerpania puli nagród.

Przy zakupie w sklepie internetowym pod uwagę jest brana data złożenia zamówienia.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY