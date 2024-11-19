Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
lgepl_styler_1600x600

Zdrowie w parze

22/12/2021 - 31/12/2022

Kup szafę parową LG Styler z technologią TrueSteam™
i zyskaj nawet 2000 zł zwrotu na konto!

Sprawdź pozostałe promocje AGD LG!

Walcz z alergenami

Odbierz nawet 800 zł na konto za zakup pralki lub pralko-suszarki w zestawie z suszarką z programem parowym
Allergy Care!

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Czym jest technologia TrueSteam™?

Technologia TrueSteam™ wykorzystuje czystą wodę, a ruchomy wieszak pomaga pozbyć się alergenów, przykrych zapachów i zagnieceń z ubrań. System suszenia niskotemperaturowego szybciej suszy ubrania niż powietrze, zapobiegając powstawaniu zagnieceń i uszkodzeń powodowanych przez ciepło.

Pielęgnacja ubrań parą

Poznaj zalety szaf parowych LG Styler i dowiedz się, jak dbają o Twoje ubrania.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Informacje dodatkowe, rejestracja i regulamin

Czas trwania promocji 22/12/2021 - 31/12/2022 lub do wyczerpania puli nagród.

Przy zakupie w sklepie internetowym pod uwagę jest brana data złożenia zamówienia.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Modele objęte promocją

LG Styler S3MFC - 1800 PLN zwrotu na konto
LG Styler S3WF - 2000 PLN zwrotu na konto

Jak skorzystać z promocji?

1. Kup szafę parową LG Styler objętą promocją.
2. Zarejestruj zakup na stronie www.strefalg.pl.
3. Odbierz nawet do 2000 zł zwrotu na konto!

Zarejestruj swój zakup

Czas trwania promocji 22/12/2021 - 31/12/2022 lub do wyczerpania puli nagród.

W przypadku zakupu produktu w sklepie internetowym, pod uwagę jest brana data złożenia zamówienia.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY