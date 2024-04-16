We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How Does a Fridge Work?
20th October, 2024
If you've ever wondered how a fridge works or are looking for the best fridge for your kitchen, knowing the main components and technology behind them can help you make better choices. In this article, we'll break down how refrigerators function, explain the key parts, and explore the advanced features of multi-door refrigerators that offer greater convenience and performance.
Refrigerator Components
A refrigerator has several important parts that work together to cool your food efficiently. Here's a simple overview of these components:
● Condenser
The condenser is located at the back or bottom of the fridge. It's a coil that helps remove heat from the refrigerator. As the refrigerant passes through the condenser, it cools down and turns into a liquid. This process is important for keeping your fridge cool.
● Compressor
The compressor is often considered the heart of the refrigerator. It pumps the refrigerant through the system. By compressing the refrigerant gas, it increases the temperature and pressure, allowing it to move to the condenser. The compressor is critical to maintaining the cold air needed to preserve food.
● Expansion Valve
The expansion valve, called the throttle valve, controls how much refrigerant flows into the evaporator. This small part ensures that the temperature inside the fridge stays at the right level by controlling the cooling process.
● Thermostat
The thermostat is the control inside the fridge that lets you set your desired temperature. When the temperature inside rises above the set point, the thermostat tells the compressor to turn on, helping keep the food cool and fresh.
● Door Gasket
The door gasket is the rubber or silicone seal around the fridge door. It keeps cold air in and warm air out, helping the fridge stay energy efficient and maintain a stable temperature.
● Ice Maker and Water Dispenser
Many modern refrigerators, especially multi-door refrigerators, come with ice makers and water dispensers. These features let you easily access ice and filtered water without needing separate trays or pitchers, making everyday use more convenient.
● Lighting
Energy-efficient LED lights illuminate fridge interiors. When the door is opened, these lights brighten the inside, making it easy to see everything in the fridge.
● Freezer
The freezer, usually located at the top or bottom of the fridge, keeps food frozen for long periods. Understanding how freezers work is essential for storing food safely. The freezer also makes ice, either with trays or an automatic ice maker.
How do freezers work?
Freezers use a cooling pipe connected to a pump that draws in vapor from inside the freezer. As the pump sucks in the vapor, it causes more of the liquid refrigerant to evaporate into gas.
This process of evaporation absorbs heat from the inside of the freezer, lowering its temperature. Then, the vapor leaving the cooling pipe removes heat, keeping the freezer cold and your food frozen. This cycle continues to maintain the desired low temperature in the freezer.
How Does a Refrigerator Function?
Now that you know the parts, let's look at how a fridge works to keep your food cold:
1. When the temperature inside the fridge rises above the set point, sensors trigger the compressor to start.
2. The compressor pressurizes the refrigerant, turning it into a hot gas.
3. The gas flows to the condenser coils outside the fridge, where it cools down and becomes a liquid.
4. This cooled liquid refrigerant moves through the evaporator coils inside the fridge and freezer, absorbing heat and lowering the temperature.
5. The refrigerant turns back into a gas and returns to the compressor to repeat the cycle.
This constant cycle of cooling keeps the fridge and freezer at the right temperatures for food storage.
How Do LG Refrigerators Work?
LG refrigerators, especially multi-door refrigerators, feature advanced technologies that improve cooling efficiency and freshness. Here's how they work:
Even Cooling at All Times
With LINEAR Cooling™ technology, LG refrigerators maintain a stable temperature, fluctuating by no more than ±0.5°C. This helps keep food fresh by ensuring even cooling throughout the fridge.
Multi Air Flow for Faster Cooling
LG's Multi Air Flow system uses multiple air vents to spread cool air evenly, making sure that every corner of the fridge is cooled quickly and efficiently, keeping your food fresher for longer.
Hygiene Fresh™ for Cleaner Air
The Hygiene Fresh™ system includes an air filter that removes up to 99.999% of bacteria while also reducing odors; this keeps the inside of your fridge cleaner and helps preserve food in a fresher environment.
Inverter Linear Compressor for Energy Efficiency
LG's Inverter Linear Compressor uses fewer parts than regular compressors, which means it creates less friction and noise. It also saves energy, making LG refrigerators both quieter and more cost-effective.
Final Thoughts
Understanding how a refrigerator works can help you make informed decisions when selecting the best model for your kitchen. The essential components—such as the condenser, compressor, expansion valve, and thermostat—work together to maintain a stable, cool environment, ensuring your food stays fresh and safe. Now you know them all, we hope you are ready to choose a fridge that suits your needs!
