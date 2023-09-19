About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Which OLED is Your Perfect Match?

LG OLED TVs now come in a wider variety of designs, sizes, specs, and prices. There's more than ever to choose from - find the perfect LG OLED TV to meet all your expectations.

Z1: The Zenith of LG OLED TV.

Our 8K OLED TV represents the pinnacle of LG TV with our best display technology. It has an ultra large screen and LG’s most advanced Alpha 9 Gen 4 8K Processor.

Where to Buy

G1: Our Greatest 4K OLED TV.

Our best 4K OLED evo TV lets you enjoy pristine picture quality every time you watch. And the stunning flush-fit wall-mount gallery design enhances your home interior.

Where to Buy

*Wall mounted appearance may differ depending on the installation environment.

C1: Our most Celebrated OLED TV.

Our most popular OLED TV is back. The ideal TV for movies and gaming comes in a variety of sizes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility.

Where to Buy

A1: An Accessible OLED TV for everyone.

We would like more people to experience the joy of TV viewing with OLED TV’s incredible picture quality. A1 comes in a variety of sizes with an array of exceptional features to fit everyone’s needs.

Where to Buy

Expand to Find the Right TV for You.

Table Caption
Features Z1 G1 C1 A1
The Zenith of LG OLED TV
The Zenith of LG OLED TV
Our Greatest 4K OLED TV
Our Greatest 4K OLED TV
Our Most Chosen OLED TV
Our Most Chosen OLED TV
An Accessible OLED TV for everyone
An Accessible OLED TV for everyone
Display 8K (7680x4320) 88" 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65 / 55" 4K (3840x2160) 83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48" 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65 / 55 / 48"
Audio 88": 4.2ch / 80W, 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W 2.0ch / 20W
Stand 88": stand Wall-mount , Stand optional Stand Stand
Processor α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing AI Picture Pro(8K), AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro
Color 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume 100% Color Fidelity / Color Volume
Eye Comfort Low-blue light, Flicker-free Low-blue light, Flicker-free Low-blue light, Flicker-free Low-blue light, Flicker-free
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Bandwidth 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 8K 120P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 3 x HDMI 2.0*, 4K 60P
HDMI features ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR / NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync
Gaming Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer/Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy

*Magic Tap feature may differ by region or country.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bandwidth Ports.

A woman looking down the cityscape with colorful neon signs at night.

Light Up Your World

Learn More
A man sitting on a couch in a dark room is watching TV displaying the rising sun behind the earth.

Light the Story Up

Learn More
A girl is playing computer game with a large screen TV displaying a soldier coming down from a helicopter.

Light the Play Up

Learn More
Four people sitting on a couch are watching soccer game in a living room.

Light the Game Up

Learn More
A woman is looking at a TV hung on the wall displaying an art.

Light the Space Up

Learn More