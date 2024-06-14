We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Celebrate the Tech Titan in Your Family with LG's Father's Day Picks
From cutting-edge tech finds to powerful gear, show your appreciation to Dad.
SINGAPORE, Jun. 14, 2024 — Whether he’s a tech-savvy professional or simply enjoys the comforts of home, this thoughtfully curated tech-gift list from LG Electronics is designed to elevate Dad’s life with innovative and practical solutions that blend seamlessly into his daily routine. With state-of-the-art laptops and innovative home appliances, surprise and delight Dad with a touch of luxury and convenience he never knew he needed.
LG OLED evo G4 65 inch - Immersive Entertainment to Upgrade Dad’s Viewing Experience
LG OLED evo G4 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2024 (OLED65G4PSA)1 - S$5,399
This Father’s Day, help Dad unlock a world of enhanced picture quality with the LG OLED evo G4 65 inch TV (OLED65G4PSA). Equipped with the only chipset dedicated to OLED, the LG OLED evo G4’s Alpha 11 AI Processor offers Dad a viewing experience like no other. With 6.7x faster AI performance, 7.7x improved graphics, and 2.8x processing speeds compared to a conventional TV with an alpha 5 AI Processor2, the LG OLED evo G4 ensures game-changing picture quality no matter what is on the screen.
Designed to transform his viewing experience, the LG OLED evo G4 comes with 100% colour volume, boosting rich hues, and 100% colour fidelity3, preserving shades without distortion. Together with AI Director Processing, the TV’s AI Super upscaling uses precise pixel-level image analysis to sharpen objects and backgrounds on the screen, delivering a clear and vibrant viewing experience like never before.
Additionally, with the aid of Adaptive Sound Control and Dynamic Sound Booster, viewers are treated to a sonic spectacle from the comfort of their seats. Meanwhile, with AI Acoustic Tuning, the sleek TV intelligently analyses the room's layout and the users’ seating position to finely tune to the unique acoustics of the space4, delivering an immersive audio experience for everyone involved.
Whether he's unwinding with his favourite movie, catching up on the latest sports game, or enjoying a family movie night, LG OLED evo G4 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2024 (OLED65G4PSA) will be the centrepiece of his daily life, providing endless entertainment and relaxation.
Promotion
From 1 June 2024 to 31 July 2024, customers can enjoy the following promotions:
Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/promotions/lg-tv-summer-sports-fever-promotion/ for more information.
LG Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier in Beige: State-of-the-Art Pure Refreshment
Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige (WD518) - S$2,099
The LG Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige (WD518AN) ensures Dad is always hydrated with pure, fresh drinking water. The tankless system prevents microorganism growth, ensuring that water is always fresh, whether hot, cold or at room temperature.
With the touch of a button, the auto-sterile feature utilises high-temperature automatic sterilisation technology to remove 99.99% of bacteria from the internal stainless-steel pipes and outlet5 – for clean water in every glass. Meanwhile, its 4-Stage Filtration further safeguards Dad and the family from heavy metal and norovirus bacteria6, improving the water’s taste and quality.
Beyond its exceptional performance, the LG Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration offers elegance and convenience Dad will appreciate. With Voice Guidance, he can receive step by step instructions on how to properly care, sterilise, and maintain the water purifier filter. Dad can also use the LG ThinQ™ app to manage the water purifier in real-time. He can schedule sterilisation cycles and monitor the amount of water dispensed per day, all from the convenience of his smartphone.
Combining sophisticated design with practicality, the LG Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige is the perfect addition to any home.
10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer: For Breezy Laundry Days
10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1410H3W) - S$1,179
For the active dad who values efficiency and care in his daily routine, consider replacing his washing machine with LG’s 10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1410H3W). With three key wash functions to streamline Dad’s laundry: AI DDTM, TurboWash and Steam+TM, laundry day will be a breeze from now on.
LG’s exclusive AI DDTM provides Intelligent Care with 18% more fabric protection7, automatically sensing fabric softness to deliver an optimised wash that protects the family’s laundry. Whether it's his favourite workout gear or delicate shirts, Dad can trust that his clothes will be treated with the utmost care, preserving their quality for longer wear. With TurboWash™360° and 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles, Dad can enjoy clean laundry in just 39 minutes8, freeing up more time to do what he loves– spending time with his family or watching his favourite shows. Meanwhile, the steam function reduces wrinkles by 30% and ensures greater hygiene by eliminating 99.9% of dust mites that can cause respiratory issues9.
The new and improved washer boasts enhanced durability and a larger capacity drum, allowing Dad to tackle more laundry in one go. The tempered glass door and 99% anti-bacterial stainless lifter further ensure longevity, making this washer a practical and reliable addition to Dad's home. Treat Dad to the gift of effortless laundry care this Father's Day with the 10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1410H3W), combining efficiency, gentleness, and innovation for the whole family's benefit.
Promotion
With every purchase of the 10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1410H3W), Customers can enjoy a promotional price of S$1,179 (Usual Price: S$1,680) and 5 boxes of Fiji Laundry Detergent Sheets*.
*Terms and Conditions apply. Stocks subject to availability.
18,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™): For a breath of fresh air in every room
ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) (AMNC18GDKR0) - Prices are subject to different retailers.
Help Dad beat the heat with the ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner. Featuring state-of-the-art PlasmasterTM Ionizer technology, this LG ARTCOOL™ makes use of ions to remove unpleasant odours and harmful pathogens from the air, creating a safer, cleaner and cooler environment for the whole family.
The LG ARTCOOLTM air conditioner is also equipped with Auto Cleaning, which prevents the build-up of bacteria, mould and odours within the unit. This keeps the cooling performance and the longevity of the air conditioner unchanged even after a decade of use. With hassle-free maintenance and automatic cleaning functions, the air conditioner runs smoothly with minimal effort, freeing dad to spend quality time with the family instead of worrying about constant upkeep.
Designed as a highly convenient solution for maintaining comfort, Dad can effortlessly adjust temperature settings, monitor energy usage, and turn on instant home cooling from anywhere with the convenience of the ThinQ™ app.
With a 5 tick energy rating and active energy control, HDB households can enjoy a discount of up to S$300 using the Climate Vouchers under NEA and PUB’s Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP) when purchasing the ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™). More information can be found here.
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA): Advanced Air Purification for Dad’s Sanctuary
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA) (AS10GDWH0) - S$1,099
The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA) (AS10GDWH0) ensures a healthier, and comfortable living environment for the whole family. The air purifier features a multi-filtration system that captures and removes harmful particles such as bacteria, viruses, dust, allergens, and odours. For example, its Safe Plus Filter boasts 99.9% antibacterial and antiviral efficacy10, effectively eliminating large dust particles, ultra-fine dust, and common allergens like house dust mites and mould.
Featuring a 360-degree direct fan with serrated fan wings, the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier reduces air resistance for powerful and efficient air purification. The Clean Booster technology ensures clean air is delivered 24% faster, reaching up to 7.5 metres to cover even the furthest corners of the home11.
The top-of-the-line LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA) (AS10GDWH0) blends seamlessly into any home, ensuring the whole house breathes cleaner, healthier air.
LG gram Pro: High-Definition Productivity
LG gram Pro 16” (16Z90SP) - S$3,299
From gaming to working, the latest LG gram Pro (16Z90SP-A.AD75A3) is by Dad’s side every step of the way. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, Intel's latest CPU and advanced graphics, the LG gram is perfect for heavy-duty editing and professional-standard graphics tasks.
With LPDDR5x, 32GB RAM, and up to a 2TB NVMe (Gen4) SSD, the LG gram Pro provides the power and performance necessary to meet Dad's creative demands. The laptop is equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU Deep Learning Super Sampling for enhanced speed and superior image quality, Ray Tracing for realistic and immersive graphics, and an NVIDIA Encoder optimised for live streaming, making it versatile for any purpose.
Visually, the laptop's ultra-fast refresh rate and WQXGA+ (2880x1800) high-resolution OLED screen ensure smooth, vivid, lifelike colours, transforming every task into a masterpiece of clarity and precision. At the same time, the laptop's Dolby Atmos® technology delivers a 360-degree immersive auditory experience, perfect for enhancing both productivity and entertainment.
The LG gram Pro also offers exceptional connectivity options, which allow Dad to link up with up to 10 devices, including iOS and Android, making it a breeze to share, collaborate, and create with colleagues and family members. Plus, the 90Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play12, ensuring Dad can stay unplugged and focused for longer periods. This Father’s Day, give Dad the gift of seamless connectivity and unmatched performance with the LG gram Pro (16Z90SP-A.AD75A3).
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
Natalie Ng
APRW
Tel: +65 8382 3662
E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia
Audrey Leong
APRW
Tel: +65 9112 6792
E-mail: audrey@aprw.asia
